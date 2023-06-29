Harry Nathan Gottlieb has a talent for making boring things interesting, and this trait has both helped him to succeed in business and work for change in the community.
Gottlieb is the founder of Unify America, a nonpartisan nonprofit, and Unify Montrose, a collaboration between the national group and local residents.
Broadly, both organizations aim to bring people of different backgrounds together to better understand each other and solve problems. On a local level, Unify Montrose will be the first branch of the national group to run through a full deliberation process aimed at finding solutions for a specific community issue, in this case, childcare.
The organizations are years in the making, and Gottlieb said he’d been thinking about the concept for around two decades.
It all started with a camera.
“When I was 12 …” he said. “I borrowed my dad’s Super 8 camera and I just never gave it back.”
Gottlieb liked making videos that made people laugh and eventually was commissioned to create a series of training videos for employees at a supermarket responsible for keeping shelves looking neat and tidy.
He was tasked with making the videos funny and informative for an audience primarily composed of teenagers, and remembers being told by management: “Your videos are going to be the first thing they see on their first day of work in their life.”
Throughout his career, Gottlieb kept tackling “boring” subjects that are slightly more complicated than stocking shelves through his company Jellyvision. The business began by partnering with groups like schools and other companies to use novel, entertaining computer programming to make processes like narrowing down college choices or finding the right laptop easier and more interactive.
“We're good at taking things that are complicated and boring, and making them simple and engaging,” Gottlieb said.
And what’s really boring, albeit important? Choosing health insurance. So, after shifting away from client-based work, the company turned toward creating a program called “Alex” which helps employees understand their coverage options and find the best one for them.
Gottlieb’s second company, Jackbox Games, creates multiplayer computer games that can be played over Zoom or with everyone in the room connecting their devices to play reimagined classics like trivia and hidden identity games.
While this company can certainly make boring things fun and be used for work purposes, it also represents another tenant of Unify: bringing people together. And Gottlieb said it was especially a hit during the pandemic when many people were socially distanced.
Now, themes of connection and interaction are important components of Unify Montrose.
Because, Gottlieb noted at The Montrose Forum on Wednesday, what else is boring, complicated and important? Public policy.
But, he said, “Our country was founded on the belief that we the people can solve our own problems.”
Unify Montrose will be the national organization’s pilot for its new deliberation process, which will bring together a representative sample of community members to explore the complex issue of childcare.
Gottlieb stressed how organizations are nonpartisan and even anti-partisan, and he believes when one looks at goals, such as the idea that the U.S. should have control over who enters the country, rather than tactics, such as building or not building a wall, that most people agree — and can come together.
He was drawn to Montrose for his pilot after local El Pomar Foundation members Linda Gann, a Montrose Democrat, and Don Coram, a former Republican state senator, reached out to him. But he knew it was the right place after around 35 local leaders in fields ranging from county politics to healthcare showed up at Unify’s first Montrose event, and public interest only grew from there.
“Montrose people step up,” he said.
On a local level, he hopes to bring people together to address childcare, an issue he believes transcends the kind of political boundaries he's trying to break down.
“It affects the entire economy…” he said. “Anyone who’s living here, who cares about the community and the future of Montrose seems to be willing to raise their hand and say ‘Yeah. I’d like to be part of the solution.’ And frankly, politics just doesn't even come up.”
