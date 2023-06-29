Harry Nathan Gottlieb has a talent for making boring things interesting, and this trait has both helped him to succeed in business and work for change in the community. 

Gottlieb is the founder of Unify America, a nonpartisan nonprofit, and Unify Montrose, a collaboration between the national group and local residents.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?