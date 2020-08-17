Montrose High School and Durango each posted identical 229 team scores to share the tournament victory at the first of two Montrose Invitational golf tournaments at Cobble Creek Thursday. The Fruita Monument and Eagle Valley teams posted 235s to secure second place.
Anthony Flint was the tournament medalist, firing a two-under par 70 over the Cobble course in hot, windy conditions. That was one shot better than Jordan Jennings who led Montrose once again. He posted a one-under 71.
Three Montrose players – Jake Legg, Noah Richmond, Rocco Manuel – scored 79s. Klay Martinez carded an 82.
“We didn’t have our best game. We battled, we fought,” said MHS coach Steve Skiff afterwards. “To have 10 players in the 70s and 80s reflects the great progress we’re making as a team. I told Jake, Noah and Rocco, with four holes to play, that we had to get into the house. They all parred the last four.”
Conner Bell scored an 81. Logan Files was two shots back with an 83. Caleb Caskey carded an 84. Liam Beshoar turned in an 87 with Blake Highland shooting an 87. “I was very proud of our JV team and the way they played.”
Fourteen teams participated in the tournament. The second round of the Montrose Invitational, at the Black Canyon Golf Club, is scheduled Friday with tee times beginning at 10:15 a.m.
