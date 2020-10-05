The Montrose High School boys golf team is eight shots behind the leaders after round one of the state’s 4A tournament in Colorado Springs. The tournament concludes Tuesday afternoon after 36 holes of play.
Mullen High School leads with a 231 total at Cheyenne Mountain Golf Club. Cheyenne Mountain is in second place, four shots back at 235. Pueblo West (238) and Montrose (239) round out the top four teams.
Montrose High School has won three straight 4A titles.
Jordan Jennings, MHS senior, is competing in his fourth straight state tournament and on Monday, shot a five-over par 76 to lead the Indian team. Mario Dino of Mullen leads the tournament with a 74. Jennings will be in the final group Tuesday.
Freshman Noah Richmond shot an 80 with sophomores Jake Legg (83) and Rocco Manuel (93) completing Montrose’s scoring.
“I’m glad to see Jordan in the final group tomorrow,” said MHS coach Steve Skiff. “It’s fitting that he’s been in four state championships and is in the last group in his senior year. He played solid Monday.”
“I like our position,” Skiff added. “Eight shots can be made up in a hurry. We can rally.”
