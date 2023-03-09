KENDYLL BERNATIS regional golf 2022

Montrose High School's Kendyll Bernatis sinks a birdie putt on the 17th hole en route to posting an 84, Montrose’s low score during the 4A regional girls golf in 2022. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

When the Montrose High School Red Hawks begins its 2023 season next week, Dan Herod will welcome one asset appreciated by all golf coaches everywhere: experience.

Seven of the nine golfers will have competed in tournament or regional tournament competition in years past.



