Montrose High School's Kendyll Bernatis sinks a birdie putt on the 17th hole en route to posting an 84, Montrose’s low score during the 4A regional girls golf in 2022. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
When the Montrose High School Red Hawks begins its 2023 season next week, Dan Herod will welcome one asset appreciated by all golf coaches everywhere: experience.
Seven of the nine golfers will have competed in tournament or regional tournament competition in years past.
“I’m optimistic,” said Herod Tuesday at Cobble Creek, while watching his team practice. It was the second day of hitting balls and working on short games outdoors. The team had previously practiced on the indoor golf simulator at Black Canyon Golf Course. “The girls have worked hard over the summer and fall to get ready for the season.”
Leading the MHS team will be Kendyll Bernatis, a senior who is beginning her fourth year on the team. She competed in the state 4A golf tournament last year in Grand Junction, posting rounds of 102-95—197.
She and one of her teammates this year, Giada Amundson, were part of a fourth-place regional tournament team a year ago. At the April 21 Rifle tournament last season, Bernatis shot an 89, her low score of the year, to lead MHS to their third straight tournament win.
In January, Bernatis signed a scholarship to play golf next year at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska.
Amundson, a junior, returns to the team as well. Last season, she shot 93, placing fifth in the Cobble Creek Invite.
Two seniors return, Makayla Beaver and Riley Kettell. Danika Bush, a junior, and two sophomores, Abbie Hines and Selah Mason are also experienced from competition a year ago. The two newcomers are freshmen Sydney Bell and Abby Svacha.
The season begins Monday, March 13, at Chipeta Park, a par-59 golf course. “It’s part tournament-part social-part season warm-up,” said Herod, who is starting his 16th year as the MHS girls golf coach. “Everyone plays. It’s a chance to get outside and tee it up from a long winter and eat pizza afterwards.”
The season begins in earnest a week later with tournaments at the Black Canyon Golf Course (April 4), and Cobble Creek, April 5.
MHS will face a nine-tournament schedule on courses on the Western Slope. The regional tournament (May 22) will be at Bookcliff in Grand Junction. The state 4A tournament will be at Thorn Creek Golf Course in Thornton May 30-31.
“Our goal is to get four girls to the state tournament,” added Herod. “We have an incredible opportunity to focus on our games, our shots and have a good season.”
