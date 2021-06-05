MHS grad secures PEO scholarship

From left: PEO members Bev Dwire, Karla Waltz, Ingrid Todd, scholarship recipient Sage Wilber, and Alpine Bank representatives Jane Marie Amundsen and Katie Albia. (Submitted photo)

The 2021 PEO Chapter JG/Alpine Bank scholarship has been awarded to Sage Wilber, a Montrose High School graduate. She was recently the guest of honor at a luncheon provided by PEO Chapter JG at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, with Alpine Bank representatives Jane Marie Amundsen and Katie Albia also in attendance. PEO Chapter JG thanks Alpine Bank for its support in matching funds raised for this scholarship.

