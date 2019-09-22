Ever since hitting the ball off the tee with her dad, sophomore Lara Edeker has been passionate about softball.
It didn’t hurt the Montrose High School ballplayer’s older sister, Elle, a former standout for the Lady Indians, also played the sport and helped usher her into it.
“As soon as I followed her I just developed a love for the game. … I like the competition of it. I just love everything about it,” said Lara, who plays in a traveling softball team over the summer in Denver.
That love of the sport has also helped Lara take on a varsity spot for the Lady Indians during the last two years.
As a freshman, she was the team’s starting second baseman before moving to shortstop this year — which was a position her older sister held for the last couple of seasons before her.
Although she has a couple of seasons left to go before graduating, Lara knows she wants to play softball in college, especially at the DI level for Arizona State University.
“No matter how I get there, I’ve always wanted that,” Lara said. “Being on travel teams has helped me get where I want to be. But I definitely want to be a college athlete. It’s important to me and my family.”
Lara hopes to become the third Edeker child to play collegiate sports, and the second to play college softball.
Elle currently plays softball for Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas. The eldest Edeker, Wyatt, originally signed on to play baseball for Hastings Community College in Nebraska but has since become a javelin thrower for the school’s track and field team.
The three aren’t the only ones in the Edeker household that have taken an interest in either baseball or softball.
Lara’s mom, Brooke, was a high school softball player while her dad, Brett, played some baseball when he was younger. Brett later developed a stronger passion for the sport, when coaching Wyatt, Lara said.
“We’re just a family of baseball and softball players,” she said.
That’s led her to play for the Lady Indians.
This season, Lara and her teammates are hoping to achieve some team goals set in place a few months ago.
One of them was reached recently in beating an opponent out of the Grand Junction area. Montrose did that soundly as the Lady Indians won 18-3 against the Grand Junction Tigers on Sept. 17.
It was the team’s first win against either Grand Junction, Central or Fruita Monument since 2017, which coincidentally was also against the Tigers.
“That was good. We all worked together,” Lara said. “... We beat a Junction team. It’s nice to say that.”
The other main focus is to make the regional tournament, she added.
The MHS shortstop said the Lady Indians, who qualified for regionals last year, have the chance to do so again if they continue to play the same way they did against the Tigers.
“I think we have a very good chance to get there,” said Lara.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.