MHS track posts first-place finishes at Frank Woodburn Invitational
Members from both the boys and girls’ side on Montrose High School’s track team posted top finishes in Palisade last weekend.
Taylor Foster, in the 100-meter dash, placed first with a time of 13.01. Foster also placed second in the 200-meter dash, an event teammate Sarah McGarry placed first in, and third in the long jump.
In the 400-meter dash, Olivia Renfrow placed fourth.
Georgia Ficco posted a pair of top 16 finishes. She finished 13th in the 800-meter run and later was 16th in the 1,600-meter run.
McGarry capped her day by placing first in the long jump and Alacrity Combs rounded out the girls’ day with a ninth-place finish in the high jump.
On the boys’ side, Junior Rodriguez joined Foster and McGarry with a first-place finish of his own in the 200-meter dash. Trevor Hill added to the trophy list, placing first in shot put.
Isaac Renfrow starred in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles with second-place finishes in both events.
Amaris Mora placed third in two events — 100-meter dash and long jump. Jonas Graff added a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter dash with teammate Bohdan Walchle three spots behind in ninth.
Will Taylor had another strong showing. He finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles and furth in the high jump.
The boys’ relay teams also shined and finished first in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and second in the 4x400 and 4x800.
MHS girls soccer drops contest to Durango
Montrose had the difficult task of ending Durango’s eight-game winning streak last Saturday and came up short in a 5-1 loss.
The Demons, who are now 9-0 as of Friday afternoon and winners of four straight league games, scored three goals in the first half and two in the second. Makayla Wayman, Mason Rowland, Sophie Ragsdale, Adde Neiman and Riley Campbell each scored for Durango.
The loss was Montrose’s second straight. The Indians lost a close match to Fruita earlier in the week.
Montrose (5-2) welcomes Grand Junction Central and Durango next week following a weekend contest against Palisade.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone