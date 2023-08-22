When Montrose senior setter Taygan Rocco is placing a ball for a kill, she’ll be dealing with an embarrassment of riches this season.
That’s because the Red Hawks have a hitting trifecta that could rival anyone in Class 4A. Sophomore Maggie Legg led the team with 198 kills as a freshman in 2022 and watched as Brooke Williams and Madison Lucero each added well over 100.
When this team gets into an offensive set, it’s going to utilize its weapons and Rocco, a senior leader on the team, will be the delivery vehicle for each attack.
“That’s going to make her job a lot easier,” coach Shane Forrest said. “I think she recognizes that too and wants to do her best to get them the best balls she can and show them off.”
Having a freshman as a top hitter can come with a bit of a trade-off as the Red Hawks found out last year. They got off to a slow start to the season and finished with a 9-14 record which wasn’t good enough to get them into the postseason.
But with nearly every key player returning this year,
there’s no reason to think this isn’t a program that will be on the rise this fall.
“I’m returning seven seniors who are just really hungry this year,” Forrest said. “They want to do better than what we did last year and get further than we did last year. We had quite a few losses that shoulda, woulda, coulda been wins.”
Among those losses was the season-opening loss to Delta. The Panthers needed just four sets to beat Montrose and that match seemed to set the tone for the first couple weeks of the season.
The two teams will face off again in their season openers and along with the revenge factor comes a little bit of family rivalry that could serve as fuel for the Red Hawks to use to start fast, not slow, this season.
“Maggie Legg’s cousin is the setter for Delta,” Forrest said.
Adding a family component can have several different effects on the way a match is played out. But as the Red Hawks have hit the ground running during fall practice, it’s clear that they’re in a competitive mindset. And while opening against a rival with a family member can be fun in
some ways, this is a match that they’re out to win in order to establish a standard for their season.
“If you like intensity and you like things super competitive, this makes it fun,” Forrest said.
Montrose will play non-league games against Delta, Palisade and Battle Mountain before diving into its first 5A/4A Southwestern League clash against Grand Junction on Sept. 9. Getting three or four wins in that stretch will go a long way in jumpstarting the hot start to the season that team is aiming for.
