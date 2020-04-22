Missing hiker found safe

Searchers found a Montrose woman safe Wednesday morning after she became lost while hiking on the West End and spent a cold night outside.

“We’re pleased with the outcome. She’s safe and sound,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Wednesday morning. The woman, 29, was taken to a clinic for assessment.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s mother notified the agency Tuesday night that she had not heard from her daughter all day, which was unusual. The missing woman had last been seen in the Nucla area; Lillard said her car was found parked off a trailhead near 25 Mesa Road.

Lillard deployed the sheriff’s posse from the West End and from Montrose, brought in the department’s K-9 and handler, and also activated his drone-operator team. The sheriff’s office requested a pilot and airplane from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which deployed at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. As a Civil Air Patrol aircraft was also en route, the CPW pilot and sheriff’s Lt. Bill McClellan spotted the missing woman in a remote canyon area. They were able to guide ground crews to her location.

Lillard thanked everyone for the quick response. He said investigators are speaking with the woman to learn more about what happened to her.

