Update: The child was found safe at her home.
At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were en route to an Olathe-area address on reports of a 2-year-old missing from a residence. People are being asked to avoid the area of Herman Road.
Further information is not available right now.
