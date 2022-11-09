Colorado voters on Tuesday appeared to approve at least three ballot measures that sought significant changes to state tax and fiscal policy, while a fourth held on to a narrow lead, unofficial results showed.

One group called the results a “mixed message,” with voters on track to pass several fiscal measures and new social programs backed by progressive groups even as they approved another state income tax decrease that will cut into the state budget and disproportionately benefit the rich.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?