Jeff Mengenhausen will become the Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Memorial Hospital beginning Aug. 30, 2021.
The MMHI Board of Directors selected Mengenhausen for his executive healthcare experience, ability to create service line and hospital growth and visionary and coaching leadership. MMH Interim CEO David Faulkner will continue as the executive leader to ensure a smooth transition until Mengenhausen’s appointment.
“We are very excited for Jeff to join our hospital leadership team and become an integral part of our thriving community,” said Dr. Kjersten Davis, MMHI Board Chair. “We appreciate the hard work, dedication and support from our Board of Directors and hospital leadership during the search process. Together, we commit to our steadfast mission for our Friends and Family, to provide healthcare services to our communities with excellent service, compassion and fiscal responsibility.”
The CEO search process was complemented by a Community Hospital Consulting (CHC Consulting) team, who provided qualified candidates and a disciplined search and selection process.
MMH’s management agreement with CHC Consulting, the consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), began on Jan. 4, 2021.
According to Davis, Mengenhausen’s passion for rural medicine and commitment to healthcare excellence align with the hospital’s goals and path forward.
Mengenhausen, a former Navy SEAL, has more than 15 years of successful experience leading a diverse array of operations with an unrelenting focus on quality and service.
Jeff has been the CEO for Madelia Health, Madelia, Minnesota, since October of 2018 and led the hospital to national recognition.
Under his leadership, Madelia Health was named among the Top 20 Critical Care Hospital in Patient Experience in 2020 & 2021 awarded by the National Rural Health Association.
For three years prior, he served as Sr. Executive Director for Monument Health Hospital, Rapid City, South Dakota, a 417-bed level II trauma center, a role he advanced to after being CEO for Monument Health, Sundance, Wyoming, for one year.
Mengenhausen earned both his Master of Business Administration/Business Operations (MBA) and BA in Business Administration/Management from American Intercontinental University. He is certified in LEAN Six Sigma by Villanova University.
Mengenhausen, who grew up in and prefers smaller communities, looks forward to relocating to Colorado with his wife Crystal and their three children.
