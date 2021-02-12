The Montrose Community Foundation continued its 30-year legacy as a granting foundation through its 2020 Impact Grant Cycle. This year, 24 local nonprofit organizations received grants. MCF chose to support the broad category of nonprofit sustainability, understanding that the past seven months have affected local organization’s ability to carry out programming, activities and fundraise.
“We knew that COVID-19 had affected our nonprofits in different ways during the past eight months," said Sara Plumhoff, executive director, MCF. "Some organizations have seen a huge growth in demand for their services; other organizations have had to shut their doors completely and offer their programming online.
"All of our organizations have had to change how they operate. We wanted to be fluid in our ability to help our nonprofits with grant funding and use this opportunity to gain insight on current community needs,” Plumhoff added.
Since 2012, the City of Montrose has partnered with MCF to help provide grants to local nonprofits through the annual Impact Grant Cycle — between the city and MCF funds, this year’s grants totaled $70,000. Impact Grant applications were due in November 2020 and selections were made in December. A grant review committee, made up of individuals from the community and MCF board members, considered the 2020 Impact Grant winners out of 31 grant applications.
In the past, the grant checks were handed out at an in-person celebration that highlighted the nonprofits and the services they provide for the families and individuals in this community. This year, the checks were mailed to the recipients as MCF was unable to hold its annual grant reception due to COVID-19. In its place MCF intends to feature an organization a week on its Facebook page as well as on its website, Montrosecf.org.
A list and synopsis of the 2020 Impact Grant winners are below and can be found at www.montrosecf.org:
• Montrose Medical Mission offers free and assisted health clinics on a sliding income scale and will use the $5,000 grant to assist qualifying local applicants in paying existing medical bills.
• Center for Mental Health (Montrose) received a $2,500 Impact Grant to help finish an outdoor courtyard for their patients. The courtyard will provide a safe place for patients to wait during this pandemic as well as provide a peaceful respite for patients.
• Community Options facilitates services and provides support to nearly 500 people, in the six counties of Region 10, who meet the definition of intellectually and developmentally disabled. The $4,000 Impact Grant will be used to continue to provide direct services to clients in this difficult year of being unable to hold in-person programs.
• 7th Judicial Child Advocacy – known as Dolphin House received a $5,000 Impact Grant to provide integrated services for victims of child abuse. Dolphin House offers “crisis intervention and supportive services to help victims and non-offending family members begin a healing process.”
• Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club provides low cost to free after school childcare with educational, athletic, and craft programs, as well as summer camps. This is a necessary service for many working and single parent families. The $2,800 grant will be used to help low-income families afford the fees so their kids can participate in the programs.
• Hispanic Affairs Project serves to meaningfully integrate immigrant communities in Western Colorado including the counties of Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray and Gunnison. This year’s $2,500 grant will help pay for increased application and legal fees, provide legal advocates, and update technology to handle safer interactions that provide education to clients.
• Montrose County School District’s Step Up to Life Program assists young adults with developmental disabilities, learn how to live independently. The $2,000 grant will support operating expenses and technology needs.
• River Valley Health Centers received a $5,000 Impact Grant to help pay for food, prescriptions and unmet needs for low-income and underinsured patients. It will assist the health clinic in expanding its Social Determinants of Health program.
• Dream Catcher Therapy Center received a $1,500 Impact Grant to pay for operating expenses to provide equine therapy for patients with physical and mental health challenges.
• End of Trail Rescue offers horses a second chance to be cared for, nurtured, and valued. They provide food, shelter, veterinary care, and rehabilitation to abused, neglected or unwanted horses. A $1,500 grant will provide feed and veterinary care to rescued horses.
• Maslow Academy of Applied Learning is an independent community school in Montrose, offering a comprehensive educational program for children Pre-K through 5th grade, to families of all income levels. Their $2,500 grant will be used to assist low-income families with tuition.
• All Points Transit provides public transit services for seniors, people with disabilities, and the general public in communities throughout Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, and Ouray counties. The $2,500 grant will help offset the increased costs per-ride to keep riders safely distanced during the pandemic.
• Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans builds and renovates basic, affordable homes while educating and advocating for housing resources in the San Juan Region. Their $3,000 grant will pay for a much-needed, temporary ramp program for clients who would otherwise be trapped in their homes after surgery, amputations and disabilities.
• Haven House received a $5,000 grant to provide qualified staffing and technology for remote learning for kids in their program. Haven House is a “transitional and transformational living program for the homeless on the western slopes of Colorado.” Haven House assists individuals as well as families and provide support programs and enrichment programs that help people in unstable living situations to evolve into self-sustaining lifestyles.
• Weehawken Creative Arts Center received a $2,500 Impact Grant to be used for youth scholarships and supplement work trade hours from students attending classes in Montrose. Weehawken enriches the community with culture, providing an education and participation in the arts, including dance, theater, karate, creative writing and fine arts.
• Partners youth mentoring program’s $1,200 grant will continue to provide services to local children. Partners is dedicated to providing one-to-one mentoring partnerships between local youths from ages 6 to 17 and responsible caring adults. Youth in this program benefit from increased self-esteem, academic improvements, and pro-socio bonding.
• Sonshine Patch Preschool programs incorporate meaningful, educationally-based play environments. They have developed a high-quality curriculum that incorporates play, imagination, creativity, and hands-on-problem-solving opportunities. A $2,500 Impact Grant will be used to hire outside behavioral specialists to train staff and support staff salaries.
• Volunteer Legal Aid provides free civil legal assistance to seniors 60+ of Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Gunnison, Hinsdale, and San Miguel counties and to low-income residents of Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. A $4,000 Impact Grant will help hire a consultant for program guidance and a temporary program coordinator.
• Valley Food Partnerships strengthens local food systems through education, access for all income levels to quality local foods, and promotion of sustainable farming practices. A $3,500 grant will service low-income families in the Farmacy RX Program and the SNAP Education program called Cooking Matters.
• Girls on The Run (Western Colorado) will use a $2,500 Impact Grant to fund scholarships for participants and spring programming in Montrose. GOTR inspires girls to be healthy and confident, using a fun, experienced-based curriculum, which creatively integrates running.
• Kids Aid/Common Ground received $5,000 to continue supplying food to children with food insecurity in the community. Started in Montrose in 2009, Kids Aid was organized to send meals home in children’s backpacks on Fridays, from school to provide some weekend meals. Many children in the community depend on school meals for the majority of all their meals – a problem that has only amplified since COVID-19.
• Magic Circle Players live theater has been enjoyed by the community since 1959, both by its participants and its audience. A $1,500 grant will help keep this community fixture alive, since COVID-19 has directly challenged operating income. They will use these funds to provide live stream and safe, in-person theater.
• Special Olympics Colorado (Montrose organization) provides a competitive outlet for Montrose County School District athletes with disabilities, as well as non-school aged athletes with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. $2,500 from MCF Impact Grants will continue to provide programming for these special athletes.
