Montrose community members and organizations were honored and celebrated during the November 2021 Montrose County Civic Award ceremony.
Hosted by the Montrose County Republican Women, this annual non-partisan award was presented to 11 local volunteers and service groups for their focus, passion, selflessness and dedication to help people in need. This award is an outreach to recognize those who make a difference in the lives of others.
MCRW President, Dianna Coram, opened the ceremonies, held at the Montrose Hampton Inn, noting the importance volunteerism and charitable acts make to our community.
First Vice President Kerri Catlin stated, “Each of these volunteers is awesome and awe-inspiring. Each touches lives and brings calmness in a troubled world, direction and reassurance to those struggling. With grace, clarity, integrity and a smile, you bring peace of mind. Our Montrose community is truly blessed.” MCRW Chapter members read biographies of each Civic Award recipient and gave a certificate with a Colorado coffee mug.
The Montrose County Civic Award reads: In recognition for your participation and resolve and hard work to make our community a better place to live.
Thank you for your perseverance, perspiration and professionalism. May joy fill your heart and luck come to you through your gracious giving to others.
Receiving awards:
Agriculture — Roxi and Todd Stewart for their tireless work on many agricultural boards and groups focusing on our future farmers and ranchers. Award given by Senator Don Coram.
The Shepherd’s Hand — Gary and Anita Martinez for their service to homeless and others in need of food, shelter, clothing, and many other necessities as a hand up. The new location has been a Godsend for the organization, located at 505 S. 2nd, Montrose. Award presented by MCRW Chaplin Roena Frank.
Seniors — Sherry Neill is an active senior who finds time to serve Meals on Wheels to community members and even drives her own vehicle to taxi seniors to various appointments. Sherry volunteers in many other capacities as well. Award given by 2nd Vice-President Cherie Whiteford.
Reading Program and Mentor for Single Moms — Sharon Rasmussen has spent many hours teaching our Pomona elementary students how to be successful readers. She also spends time coaching young moms in child-rearing. Sharon is active in many other community endeavors. Award presented by Jim Frank.
Peer Kindness — Maya and Todd Haynes have taken a family tragedy and have created a beacon of hope for bullied students, teaching youngsters not to bully, and giving teachers the tools to recognize and help in such situations. The program has been so successful that the Colorado Legislature enacted this program on a statewide educational level. Award presented by Senator Don Coram.
Child Advocates — CASA of the 7th Judicial District child and foster care advocates. CASA offers legal services, housing, and life-skills training to youth who have aged-out of foster care. CASA is located at 147 N. Townsend, Montrose. Award received by Karen Slater and given by MCRW Treasurer Donna Rose.
HopeWest — Kelly Thompson is the Area Program Director of HopeWest Hospice & Palliative Care. Kelly has the unique ability with staff to help with end-of-life care issues. Located on S. 5th, Montrose. Award presented by Representative Marc Catlin.
Nick Gray — Nick Gray, our local centurion who embodied the spirit of the Western Slope, amassed a great estate through his hard work, tenacity, and dedication to the our country. A true embodiment of his motto: Work hard and save your money and his legacy, The Nick Gray Scholarship Fund for Montrose/Olathe students. Presented by Senator Don Coram.