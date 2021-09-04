The Montrose County Democratic Party’s True-Blue BBQ was held Saturday Night September 28 at the Event Center.
A sellout crowd of 275, all CDC COVID-19 protocols were in in place. All were treated to great food from Hog Rock BBQ and awesome tunes from the Brown Family Band.
Colorado Democratic Chair Morgan Carroll was the keynote speaker and shared points about Democrats in Colorado the last two years. She covered Gov. Polis’ acts and deeds over the past year, the Colorado Option for Health Care bill and bills to fund broadband in rural Colorado, full-day kindergarten, a first-in-the-nation $100 month cap on insulin, enabling Coloradans to import cheaper prescriptions from Canada and protecting vulnerable communities from climate change.
Continuing with that theme, Carroll shared some points about Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Weiser acted on land and water protection rights when President Donald Trump rolled back methane rules, acted against pharmaceutical corporations accountable in the opioid epidemic, winning millions of dollars in settlements for Coloradans. He also defended the Affordable Care Act, Carroll said.
Griswold led the charge to increase the number of ballot drop-off locations in Colorado and worked with the Ute Mountain and Southern Ute tribes to increase voter education and access for indigenous communities.
Montrose Democratic Chair Kevin Kuns and CD3 Advisory Committee Chair James Iacino shared their ground game strategy for all CD3 counties, to get a “competent person” elected as CD3 congress member in 2022.
They shared that we need someone in DC that has the best interest of all constituents in CD3 no matter political party, ethnicity, who they pray to, or their sexual preference.
