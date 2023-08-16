Each year, youth in the Montrose community work to raise and care for various livestock with an eye towards the annual Montrose County Fair and Rodeo. During the week of the fair — this summer it ran the last week of July — they show their animals, competing in the categories of showmanship and market readiness. By week's end, the youth auction off the animals to the highest bidder. 

This summer, Karlee Brack emerged as the big-deal winner. The 17-year-old 12th grader and her steer was named overall Grand Champion. Brack also snagged the Champion placement in the beef showmanship division, and perhaps most notably landed the highest bid at auction, fetching $15,500 from buyer DL Ranches, LLC. 



