Each year, youth in the Montrose community work to raise and care for various livestock with an eye towards the annual Montrose County Fair and Rodeo. During the week of the fair — this summer it ran the last week of July — they show their animals, competing in the categories of showmanship and market readiness. By week's end, the youth auction off the animals to the highest bidder.
This summer, Karlee Brack emerged as the big-deal winner. The 17-year-old 12th grader and her steer was named overall Grand Champion. Brack also snagged the Champion placement in the beef showmanship division, and perhaps most notably landed the highest bid at auction, fetching $15,500 from buyer DL Ranches, LLC.
Right behind Brack, was Reserve Champion in the Market Beef division, was Brock Fassett. The 16-year-old 10th grader secured $10,000 for his steer at auction from buyer Davis Service Center.
While steers demand the most attention and highest auction amounts, the Montrose fair featured a variety of livestock showings, with each category producing impressive sale numbers. For instance, Rilynn Kimble, the 15-year-old Overall Grand Champion in the market swine category, received $5,250 at auction from buyer Eldorado Financial. And 18-year-old MaKayla Milsap, Overall Grand Champion in the market sheep category, received $7,000 from Cold Canyon Electric.
For a complete listing of livestock results, including division winners and auction amounts dig into the score sheets below — the data offers an insightful window into the local livestock showings.
