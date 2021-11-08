Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to remove outdated state recommendations previously provided by the state health department.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a case rate of 618.9 per 100,000 in Montrose County as of Monday afternoon. The county lowered to sixth-highest case rate in the state compared to its status as the fourth highest on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The county’s case rate, however, increased from 565.2 per 100,000 people, a +53 increase, along with +92 new confirmed cases since Saturday. The updated count brings a total of 6,020 cases in Montrose County since March 2020.
Montrose Regional Hospital reported caring for 17 patients with COVID-19 out of 32 total admitted patients as of Monday morning.
Six COVID patients were in the ICU; 10 patients were in the med/surg unit and one patient was in the acute rehabilitation unit. Two additional COVID patients were admitted in the 24 hours preceding the reporting period. A total of 55 emergency department visits were documented for the previous day, Nov. 7, with two COVID-related emergency visits.
There have been three deaths due to COVID since Thursday, Nov. 4, marking nine deaths at the hospital since Oct. 29.
Community information:
Due to concerns for community health, weekly Wednesday Forum meetings are cancelled until Jan. 5, 2022. Forum facilitators Kathy Heavers, Judy Ann Files, Barbara Bynum and Steve Metheny emailed the 550 members about the decision over the weekend.
Delta County reported four new deaths since Sunday, Nov. 7, according to Delta County Health on Monday. Delta County had 149 new cases out of 4,246 total cases since Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Flu vaccine clinic:
Montrose County is hosting its annual Stop the Flu Bug vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., or while supplies last. The free event will be held at Montrose County Event Center, Olathe Corn Park and Basic Clinic (West End). High-dose flu shots for seniors 65+ will be available during “senior” hour from 3 – 4 p.m., or while supplies last. Visit montrosefluclinic.com for more information.
Mass COVID vaccine clinic:
Following the increased public demand for boosters, Montrose County Public Health and Peak Professionals are partnering to temporarily open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be open on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 offering both booster doses and first-doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day and appointments are required.
Appointments are now available at montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination or you can call 970-252-4545 and press option 1 to schedule over the phone.
Resources:
Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/MontroseCounty
COVID testing locations can be found at bit.ly/montrosetesting
CDC data: https://bit.ly/MontroseCDC
CDPHE vaccine data: https://bit.ly/CDPHEvaccines and https://bit.ly/Montrosevaccinedata
MCSD data: https://bit.ly/MCSDdashboard
New York Times: https://bit.ly/MontroseNYT
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.