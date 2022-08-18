Purchase Access

Special to the MDP

The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially proclaimed August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in yesterday’s board meeting. The proclamation is aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of breastfeeding, for the mother and the child. Breastfeeding is a proven primary prevention strategy for women across the nation.



