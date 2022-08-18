The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially proclaimed August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in yesterday’s board meeting. The proclamation is aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of breastfeeding, for the mother and the child. Breastfeeding is a proven primary prevention strategy for women across the nation.
Montrose County believes breastfeeding is of high importance for new mothers and is just as important as any other infant or healthcare need. Breastfeeding promotes a healthy mom and a healthy baby. It helps protect the mother and infant as it reduces the risk of cancer and other conditions in the mother. It is also a low-cost way of getting the best source of nutrients to the baby.
“Breastfeeding is pivotal to a child’s well-being as well as that of the mother. It is the best and most efficient way to get nutrients to the infant. Proclaiming August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month will help inform those in the community of the importance of breastfeeding,” Kim Cook, RN and IBCLC with Montrose County’s Nurse Family Partnership Program.
The support of breastfeeding is not only about the health of the baby and the baby’s family, but the entire community. It is important for businesses and the community to provide support to those breastfeeding by implementing policies to support them.
Employers that provide workplace lactation support and family friendly policies increase women’s and parent’s participation and retention in the workforce, along with improving physical health, mental health, and job satisfaction.
Montrose County supports and provides the programs of Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Nurse Family Partnership to support breastfeeding in our county. WIC provides breastfeeding support and counseling for pregnant and breastfeeding moms.
Nurse Family Partnership provides a personal registered nurse for first time moms to give support, advice, and info to be able to have a healthy pregnancy, baby and be a great mom, including breastfeeding. For more information on these two programs, contact WIC at 970-252-5088 or visit here, or Nurse Family Partnership at 970-252-5015 or here.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone