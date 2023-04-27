April 18
0628 Hours Deputy responded to a report of flooding at Highway 348 and 5600 Road.
0932 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 103 on Highway 50.
0948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
0957 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense at the sheriff’s office.
1006 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1012 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 9100 Block 6115 Road.
1029 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1143 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a feral cat problem in the 64300 Block Lincoln Road.
1320 Hours Deputy assisted child protective services in the 13400 Block L Road.
1325 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 58900 Block Amber Road.
1356 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 62200 Block Jig Road.
1400 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 000 Block Bluegrass Court.
1425 Hours Gabriel Gossett, 28, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1429 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 67900 Block Landfill Road.
1446 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 63000 Block Spring Creek Road.
1459 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 7200 Block 6150 Road.
1542 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1617 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 62000 Block Oak Grove Road.
1715 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a runaway in the 600 Block East Main Street. The case was referred to the Montrose PD.
1725 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1909 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 6900 Block High Mesa Road.
1923 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 67000 Block Pinot Lane.
2148 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 16400 Block 6475 Road.
2226 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 300 Block Rebekah Drive.
2319 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
April 19
0701 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road.
0837 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 2500 Block Locust Road.
0850 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 10400 Block South River Road.
0904 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 4600 Block Colorow Road.
0943 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 000 Block Poplar Street.
1010 Hours Joshua Holland, 35, was arrested on a warrant at the courthouse.
1010 Hours Kristen Huff, 32, was cited for driving under restraint at Monroe and 6130 Road.
1100 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 17900 Block 6250 Road.
1110 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 7400 Block 6025 Road.
1118 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1120 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 59000 Block Carnation Road.
1138 Hours Deputy responded to a criminal mischief in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop. Juvenile petitions will be forwarded to the district attorney for three juveniles for criminal mischief charges.
1238 Hours Aaron Geerer, 39, was arrested on warrants in the 000 Block North Fourth Street,
1417 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 60400 Block Highway 50.
1440 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 100 Block North Allison Avenue.
1448 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
1653 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Trout and Pahgre Road.
1846 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1848 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road. Kelsey Samora, 32, was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault.
1848 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 61100 Block Meadow Lark Lane.
1904 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 62000 Block LaSalle Road.
2050 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 67900 Block Highway 50.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.