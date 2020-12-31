December 30
0831 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61100 Block Foxrun Road.
1050 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 58800 Block Carnation Road.
1227 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14500 Block 6355 Road.
1247 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Marine Road and Carefree Drive.
1327 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at Chipeta and Norwood Road.
1340 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 83400 Block Springs Lane.
1427 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1536 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 700 Block 6530 Road.
1731 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 13800 Block 6100 Road.
1734 Hours Deputy responded to a report of gunshots in the 6200 Block 5600 Road.
1809 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 300 Block south First Street.
1814 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Amber Road.
1821 Hours Buc Emery, 32, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1855 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 500 Block Fruit Park Road.
1857 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1908 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67900 Block Colina Drive.
1948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 2700 Block Locust Road.
2013 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 62100 Block Charolais Drove.
2052 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 61300 Block Monroe Road.
2104 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 68500 Block Kinikin Road.
2151 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a civil matter in the 61300 Block Monroe Road.
2152 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Banner and 5500 Road.
2342 Hours Branden Distel, 35, was cited for speeding in the 60000 Block Jay Jay Road.
2343 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 600 Block Spring Creek Road.
December 31
0057 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0236 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.