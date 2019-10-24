Mechanical failure caused a Montrose man’s boat to capsize off Alligator Point in Florida waters Saturday, Oct. 19. The search for Darren Peterson, 46, is now in its fourth day, since Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) workers discovered the vessel Sunday evening.
Another man aboard, Wallace Rogers, 62, of Little Rock, Arkansas, perished in the waters, while Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Madisonville, Louisiana, was found alive Monday morning and taken to a Tallahassee hospital, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent said.
“Our condolences go out to the (family of) the gentleman found deceased and right now, we’re searching for a survivor,” she said Thursday.
“It’s tragic and that’s why we take it very, very seriously. We know how important people are to their families. We search like it’s one of our own.”
Peterson had purchased the boat in New York and the three men left the Hudson River, heading to Louisiana on Oct. 19, officials said. The watercraft began having problems just south of Alligator Point, then sank, FWC said in a statement.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission spotted the boat partially submerged 4 nautical miles south of Alligator Point on Sunday evening and reported it to Coast Guard Sector Mobile.
Coast Guard members from Panama City, Florida, launched a search with FWC.
“We started searching for three missing persons. Monday morning, our helicopter located two of the men and one was deceased, unfortunately,” Sergent said.
The Rogerses were found amid debris floating free from the 49-foot boat.
“They weren’t able to don life jackets. I do believe they were able to tie some flotation cushions to the vessel. I think that’s what they were holding onto,” Sergent said.
“The survivor did tell us Mr. Peterson was last seen swimming away from them with a life ring.”
Beaumon Rogers reported to rescuers that the boat had experienced mechanical failure, she said.
Thursday’s resources included the 87-foot cutter, Man O’War; a helicopter in the morning and a fixed-wing plane from the aviation training center in Alabama, said Petty Officer John Michelli, a Coast Guard public affairs specialist.
The FWC was also searching along the shoreline in small vessels and conducting ground searches of beaches.
“The Coast Guard searches for survivors, so we are still looking for a survivor,” Michelli said.
The search area is vast; Thursday afternoon, it was about 3,300 square miles.
“Each day, it gets a little bit bigger, just based on where a person could drift to with all the seas and wind. For these searches, we take a lot of things into account. It’s both an art and a science,” said Sergent.
Searchers consider environmental conditions, such as seas, winds, land temperature and water temperature, which have varied over the past four days as thunderstorms rolled through the area.
The Coast Guard also considers the physical characteristics of the people for whom crews are searching and their individual capabilities.
Searchers further take into account the will to live, Sergent said: “You’d be surprised and amazed how far that can get someone to survive in the water.”
Alligator Point, near where Peterson’s vessel was found overturned, is on the Florida Panhandle. The point is a small peninsula that opens from the east into the vast Apalachee Bay.
“There’s a lot of water out there. That’s why the search area is so big,” Sergent said.
Searches like the one taking place for Peterson require significant coordination of resources. Sergent said there is a good partnership between federal, state and local public safety agencies and that helps.
“We work together all the time. Just given the sheer size of the Gulf of Mexico, we depend on each other and we know each others’ capabilities,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, who represents Montrose and the rest of Colorado’s 3rd District, has offered assistance to Peterson’s family through his office, spokesman Matthew Atwood said.
“He sends his most heartfelt condolences to the family as they go through this difficult time and remains committed to provide help upon request, given the overlap in search efforts by various federal agencies,” Atwood said.
