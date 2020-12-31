Editor’s note: The Dec. 25 blotter was originally omitted when we printed the Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 blotters.

12/25/20

00:46:32 Directed Patrol, Homestead Subd

00:51:22 Directed Patrol, 3530 Wolverine Dr; Target

00:57:34 Directed Patrol, Bear Creek Subd

02:10:19 Traffic Stop, N San Juan Ave / N 7th St

02:39:57 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

02:48:19 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa

02:58:42 Alarm, 1015 S Townsend Ave; Chang Tai Cuisine

08:47:30 911 Hang Up, 2505 Glen View Dr

08:54:37 Suspicious, Dover Rd / S Mesa Ave

08:58:01 Wildlife, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School

09:30:14 Directed Patrol, New English Gardens

09:46:00 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd; Montrose Regional Airport

10:04:30 Found Property, 345 S San Juan Ave

10:21:03 Theft, 1001 E Main St; Beer Barn Liquor Store

10:37:29 Medical, City Of Montrose

10:40:25 Medical, City Of Montrose

10:45:46 Alarm, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market #440

11:23:05 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 39 Montrose Dr

11:47:43 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd; Montrose Regional Airport

12:08:11 Harassment, 13 N 4th St

12:16:43 Utility Problem, 1308 E Main St

15:18:04 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St

15:39:47 Agency Assist, 4000 Blk Hwy 50

16:02:57 Field Interview, S Park Ave / S 3rd St

16:16:55 Vagrancy, 823 N 9th St

17:07:52 Burglary, 111 Spruce Dr

18:24:31 Animal Stray, Sunnyside Rd / S Hillcrest Dr

18:37:01 Agency Assist, 1230 N Grand Ave

19:02:17 25 Year Old Thomas Newman Arrested On Criminal Mischief,

Domestic Violence, Menacing, Child Abuse Charges; 125 N Cedar Ave #C

19:42:03 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

20:10:49 Animal Stray, 000 Blk N Cedar Ave

