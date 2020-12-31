Editor’s note: The Dec. 25 blotter was originally omitted when we printed the Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 blotters.
12/25/20
00:46:32 Directed Patrol, Homestead Subd
00:51:22 Directed Patrol, 3530 Wolverine Dr; Target
00:57:34 Directed Patrol, Bear Creek Subd
02:10:19 Traffic Stop, N San Juan Ave / N 7th St
02:39:57 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
02:48:19 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa
02:58:42 Alarm, 1015 S Townsend Ave; Chang Tai Cuisine
08:47:30 911 Hang Up, 2505 Glen View Dr
08:54:37 Suspicious, Dover Rd / S Mesa Ave
08:58:01 Wildlife, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School
09:30:14 Directed Patrol, New English Gardens
09:46:00 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd; Montrose Regional Airport
10:04:30 Found Property, 345 S San Juan Ave
10:21:03 Theft, 1001 E Main St; Beer Barn Liquor Store
10:37:29 Medical, City Of Montrose
10:40:25 Medical, City Of Montrose
10:45:46 Alarm, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market #440
11:23:05 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 39 Montrose Dr
11:47:43 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd; Montrose Regional Airport
12:08:11 Harassment, 13 N 4th St
12:16:43 Utility Problem, 1308 E Main St
15:18:04 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St
15:39:47 Agency Assist, 4000 Blk Hwy 50
16:02:57 Field Interview, S Park Ave / S 3rd St
16:16:55 Vagrancy, 823 N 9th St
17:07:52 Burglary, 111 Spruce Dr
18:24:31 Animal Stray, Sunnyside Rd / S Hillcrest Dr
18:37:01 Agency Assist, 1230 N Grand Ave
19:02:17 25 Year Old Thomas Newman Arrested On Criminal Mischief,
Domestic Violence, Menacing, Child Abuse Charges; 125 N Cedar Ave #C
19:42:03 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:10:49 Animal Stray, 000 Blk N Cedar Ave
