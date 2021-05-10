Friday, May 7, 2021
00:03:29 Medical, City Of Montrose
01:57:08 Assault, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
02:04:46 911 Open, 2029 Essex St
03:03:15 Field Interview, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway
03:22:13 23 Year Old Margarito Salgado Arrested On Warrant Out Of Montrose Municipal Court x5,
Cited For Possession Of Schedule II And Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; 1010 S Cascade Ave
07:30:02 Directed Patrol, Columbine Middle School Zone
07:34:22 Followup, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
07:40:45 Animal Transport, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
07:54:55 Animal Stray, 1845 S Townsend Ave; Montrose County Health & Human Services
07:56:18 Directed Patrol, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
08:08:58 Traffic Stop, 500 Blk S 12th
08:09:45 Followup, 14555 Marine Rd
08:11:01 911 Open, 116 Pullman St
08:15:50 Livestock, 6900 Rd & Miguel Rd
08:42:58 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
08:50:51 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
08:51:18 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
08:57:27 Fraud, 2932 Lost Creek Rd S
09:01:53 Lost Property, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
09:09:30 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
09:17:04 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
09:34:00 Animal Stray, 1320 S Townsend Ave; Starvin Arvins
09:35:17 13 Year Old Female Cited For Underage Possession Of Tobacco And Paraphernalia; 610
York St; Columbine Middle School
09:40:17 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
09:43:03 Suspicious, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
09:53:18 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:07:25 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
10:10:43 911 Open, 2029 Essex St
10:18:48 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
10:24:49 Trespassing, 845 E Main St; Coffee Trader
10:34:42 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
10:49:58 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
10:55:32 Code Violation, 1225 E Main St; Briarwood Inns
10:57:48 Sex Registration, City Of Montrose
10:59:49 Code Violation, 1034 E Main St; Log Cabin Motel
11:05:30 911, 801 S 4th St; Mountain View Therapy Main Hospital Clinic
11:11:08 Vagrancy, N San Juan Ave & 6530 Rd
11:31:51 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:33:17 Suspicious, Sunset Mesa
11:57:23 Animal Stray, 6530 Rd & N San Juan Ave
11:58:00 Information, S 12th St & S Cascade Ave
12:03:30 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:08:53 Suspicious, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
12:28:58 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd; Montrose Regional Airport
12:39:06 Animal Relinq, 703 Cedar Creek Ave
12:44:08 Lost Property, City Of Montrose
12:58:14 Animal Stray, 449 S 3rd St
13:16:40 911 Open, 1968 Sunrise Dr
13:24:48 Civil Matter, 102 Brown Rd
13:49:21 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:06:20 Alarm, 2048 Winston Way
14:12:29 Animal Problem, 3400 Blk Wolverine Dr
14:21:32 911 Hang Up, 3412 Mahogany Dr
14:22:31 Theft, 607 Roma Ct
14:24:33 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:46:20 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:04:42 Medical, City Of Montrose
15:06:29 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:30:40 Suspicious, 509 S 10th St
15:32:17 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
15:56:48 Animal Stray, 2243 6450 Rd
16:00:24 911 Open, 46 S 4th St
16:13:00 Traffic, 6530 Rd & Lincoln Rd
16:20:17 Information, 900 E Main St; Area Best Pawn & Loan
16:35:36 Weapon Offense, 11900 6300 Rd; Bluff Harbor Leisure Port
17:02:35 Information, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
17:16:34 Animal Noise, 1100 York St
17:43:15 39 Year Old Shanda Litvak Arrested On Protection Order Violation; 300 Blk N Cascade Ave
17:46:41 Parking Problem, 1751 N Townsend Ave
17:48:21 Traffic, 6700 Rd & Outlook Rd
17:53:30 Animal Stray, 401 S Townsend Ave; Subway
17:54:14 Animal Stray, 222 S 5th St
18:07:39 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
18:22:13 911 Open, 1968 Sunrise Dr
18:45:23 Information, 1855 St Mary’s Dr; Saint Mary’s Church
18:50:15 Information, 136 S 2nd St
18:58:32 Suspicious, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market
19:27:37 Traffic Stop, Niagara Rd & Jupiter Dr
19:32:28 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:45:53 34 Year Old Jose Ramirez Arrested On Warrant Out Of Montrose Municipal Court, Warrant Out Of Department Of Corrections; 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market
21:17:40 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
21:28:01 Animal Noise, 1000 Blk Oxford St
21:36:47 Assist Motorist, 6450 Rd & N San Juan Ave
21:43:18 Found Property, 400 E Main St; Wells Fargo Bank
21:47:23 Unsecure Premise, 1211 6450 Rd
22:17:19 Directed Patrol, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
22:41:00 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
22:45:47 Traffic, N San Juan Ave & E Main St
23:24:27 Directed Patrol, 6530 Rd
23:40:11 Noise Complaint, 1601 Animas St
23:48:57 Directed Patrol, S Pavilion
23:59:36 Traffic, 1601 Locust Rd
Sunday, May 9, 2021
23:33:20 Traffic Stop, Wendy’s
23:15:47 Traffic Stop, Main / Cascade
22:50:12 Traffic Stop, S Townsend Ave/ Montrose Dr
22:34:41 Traffic Stop, Niagara / Townsend
22:28:36 Traffic Stop, Maverick
22:14:00 Traffic Stop, Highland / Hillcrest
21:25:06 Suspicious, 320 S 6th St
21:22:13 Animal Noise, 441 S San Juan Ave; Columbine MHP
21:18:39 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
21:15:17 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
21:02:28 Medical, City Of Montrose
20:51:44 Civil Process, 2316 Glen View Dr
20:46:11 Traffic Hazard, N Grand Ave & W Main St
20:32:23 Traffic Stop, 2800 N Townsend Ave
20:24:25 Traffic, Highway 50 Mm90
20:22:02 Accident, Hawk Pkwy & Highway 550
20:13:13 Traffic Stop, Starbucks
20:11:40 Citizen Assist, S 9th St & S Cascade Ave
20:07:45 Traffic Stop, Woodgate / Sneffles
20:05:33 Animal Stray, S Townsend Ave & S 5th St
19:50:06 Traffic Stop, Gold's Gym
19:26:33 Suspicious, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market #440
19:24:07 Traffic Stop, S 1st /Townsend
19:17:05 Trespassing, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
19:11:50 Traffic Stop, Elm St & Aspen St
19:10:58 Traffic Hazard, Bypass At Park Ave
18:46:48 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart. Investigation Continues
18:45:02 Fall, 1501 Oxbow Dr; Applebee's Neighborhood Grill
18:44:49 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
18:38:32 Fire, 105 S San Juan Ave ; Trailer 4th And 5th Trailer
18:37:54 Information, 1401 S Cascade Ave; Valley Manor Care Center
17:59:27 Traffic Stop, S Townsend / Montrose Dr
17:41:50 Traffic, Woodgate Rd & S Townsend Ave
16:50:37 Reddi Report, S 1st St & S Selig Ave
16:14:04 Agency Assist, Highway 50 Mm87
15:46:38 Domestic Violence, 814 S 2nd St
15:35:24 Animal Problem, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
15:22:10 Animal Welfare, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
14:58:35 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:58:14 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:45:10 Alarm, 68169 Miami Rd; Museum Of The Mountain West
14:39:38 Medical, City Of Montrose
14:27:05 Suspicious, 105 S Nevada Ave
14:15:18 Civil Matter, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:39:06 Animal Stray, 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Building K
13:18:48 Disturbance, 1650 Encanto Pl
12:58:19 Followup, S Junction Ave & S 1st St
12:52:40 911 Open, 574 Cobble Dr
12:12:01 Field Interview, 1301 E Main St; Shell Food Plaza
12:11:34 Crim Mischief, 145 W Main St; Tim's Barber Shop
12:07:52 Animal Welfare, 1200 E Main St; Western Motel
11:55:40 Smoke, 736 N 4th St
11:31:11 Disturbance, 28 Montrose Dr/ Townsend
11:01:32 Trespassing, 2024 Winston Way
08:54:50 Alarm, 1681 Niagara Rd; Colorado Manufacturing
08:12:38 Livestock, 6900 Rd & Miguel Rd
06:50:17 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
05:38:14 Directed Patrol, 630 N Ute Ave; Laraza Park
05:35:58 Assault Cold, 1401 Ogden Rd; Home Depot
05:27:09 Field Interview, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park
05:26:28 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa
05:24:25 Directed Patrol, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park
05:23:57 Directed Patrol, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park
05:22:02 Directed Patrol, West Main Trailhead
05:16:39 Foot Patrol, 602 N Nevada Ave; Lions Park
05:12:37 Foot Patrol, 300 N Nevada Ave; Buckley Park
05:09:42 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
02:57:48 911, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn ; Front Office
02:51:37 Property Damage, 100 Blk N Townsend Ave
01:49:18 Pd Accident, N Townsend Ave & N San Juan Ave
01:24:08 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
