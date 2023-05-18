May 5
00:05:50 Animal Wildlife, Buffalograss Dr & 6375 Rd
01:15:43 Suspicious, 1701 E Main St
01:24:58 Medical, City Of Montrose
01:51:29 Citizen Dispute, 17250 Highway 550
01:55:10 Citizen Assist, 300 Blk S Townsend Ave
03:35:02 Citizen Assist, City Of Montrose
06:07:48 Animal Problem, 510 S 7th St
07:15:10 Citizen Assist, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
07:15:50 Civil Process, 831 N Selig Ave
07:39:26 Theft-Motor Veh, 1210 N Townsend Ave. Investigation Continues
08:16:12 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
08:26:25 Medical, City Of Montrose
08:50:45 Traffic Offense, Howard Fork Ave & River Rock Dr
09:09:30 Emergency, 1440 Encanto Pl; Vacant
09:21:13 Cops, Community Rec Center
09:31:55 Medical, City Of Montrose
09:32:35 Traffic Offense, 3400 Blk Williams Dr
09:54:17 Accident, 16350 Woodgate Rd
09:54:45 Emergency, 1974 Jupiter Dr
09:57:06 Found Property, 2700 N Townsend Ave
10:00:26 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:01:47 Animal Stray, 1035 E Main St; McDonald’s
10:09:31 Suspicious, 400 Shanes Way
10:21:00 Suspicious, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
11:16:33 28 Year Old Brian Ramirez Arrested On FTA Warrant; S 2nd St & S Uncompahgre Ave
11:48:06 Threatening, 205 Apollo Rd
11:48:07 Animal Stray, 221 S San Juan Ave
11:49:54 Medical, City Of Montrose
11:50:39 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
11:51:38 Emergency, 1855 St Mary’s Dr; Saint Mary’s Church
11:54:00 Medical, City Of Montrose
12:22:26 Suspicious, 1105 S Townsend Ave; Bank Of The West
12:23:45 Traffic Offense, 000 Blk N Pythian Ave
12:50:42 Harassment, 154 Colorado Ave
12:52:00 Agency Assist, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
13:36:02 Medical, City Of Montrose
13:41:15 Accident, W Main St & N Grand Ave
13:44:09 Theft, 63224 Lasalle Rd; Airport Storage (Area Best Storage)
13:44:21 Private Tow, 1420 Chatam Dr
13:54:41 Medical, City Of Montrose
14:03:51 Fraud, 121 S Nevada Ave
14:22:11 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
14:29:46 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:34:45 Emergency, 325 W Main St
14:35:46 Animal Stray, N San Juan Ave & E Main St
14:59:22 Fire, 217 Montrose Dr. Investigation Continues
14:59:56 Pd Accident, Niagara Rd & S Townsend Ave
15:13:07 Harassment, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Senior Living
15:19:38 Accident, S Grand Ave
15:38:40 Emergency, 1845 S Townsend Ave; Montrose County Public Health
16:15:02 Theft, 1710 Canyon Ct
16:21:20 Medical, City Of Montrose
16:25:34 Animal Stray, Galaxy Dr & Moonlight Dr
16:25:41 Traffic Offense, S Cascade Ave & S 2nd St
17:29:45 Suspicious, 1010 S Cascade Ave
17:31:06 Medical, City Of Montrose
17:54:55 Public Peace, 65790 Racine Rd
18:22:27 Traffic Offense, N Nevada Ave & E Main St
18:26:29 Traffic Offense, S 2nd St & S Park Ave
18:27:41 Alarm, 699 Cobble Dr; Cobble Creek Clubhouse
18:38:53 55 Year Old Rocky Wilson Arrested On FTA Warrant; 1011 S Townsend Ave; Montrose Donuts And Deli
18:48:00 Alarm, 147 N Townsend Ave; Casa Of The &T Judicial District
18:55:28 Medical, City Of Montrose
19:22:15 Burglary, 1685 Hermosa St
19:43:51 Medical, City Of Montrose
20:21:06 Loitering, 87 Merchant Dr; Pic Place
20:59:40 Alarm, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
21:49:33 Traffic Offense, S 9th St & S Townsend Ave
22:54:31 Traffic Offense, Spring Creek Rd & Lark Ln
22:59:53 Alarm, 2620 Woodgate Rd
23:59:08 Harassment, 1252 Animas St. Investigation Continues
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.