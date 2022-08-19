Montrose High School pitcher/first baseman Baeli Minerich throws a pitch during a game against Fruita at MHS during the 2021 season. She got off to a hot start of the 2022 season against Gunnison, pitching four scoreless innings.
The Montrose High School softball season jumped off to a winning start as the Red Hawks pounded the Gunnison girls, 12-0, in the opener for both teams. The Red Hawks played solid defense as the offense put up more runs in their half of the first inning to cement the victory.
After scoring a pair of runs in the first, the Red Hawks sent 13 batters to the plate in the 7-run second inning. Right fielder Claire Hunt led off the inning with a sharp single and was followed by four walks and then a single by second baseman Sadie Corn. Two more bases on balls and two additional singles helped the Red Hawks put 7 runs on the board to earn a 9-0 lead after two innings.
The Red Hawks continued their stout hitting, scoring 2 runs in the third inning and then adding a single tally in the fourth inning. The game was delayed by the umpires, who noted lightning in the area. After about 20 minutes, the officials of both schools called the game after 4 innings, a 12-0 win for Montrose.
Varsity head coach Joe Bollinger singled out his starting pitcher Baeli Minerich who pitched an outstanding game. “She gave up zero runs on only one base hit while walking four. Only two base runners for the Cowboys were able to advance beyond second base.”
Bollinger said, “The defense was very steady while the offense scored 12 runs on 9 base hits along with 10 bases on balls. We had plenty of base runners. The Red Hawks displayed a confidence in their offense and defense and committed only a single error in the contest.”
Up next for the Red Hawks: a double header on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Montrose Softball Complex. First pitch in game one is slated for 10 a.m. with game two commencing at noon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone