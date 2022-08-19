MHS softball Baeli Minerich v Fruita (copy)

Montrose High School pitcher/first baseman Baeli Minerich throws a pitch during a game against Fruita at MHS during the 2021 season. She got off to a hot start of the 2022 season against Gunnison, pitching four scoreless innings.

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montrose High School softball season jumped off to a winning start as the Red Hawks pounded the Gunnison girls, 12-0, in the opener for both teams. The Red Hawks played solid defense as the offense put up more runs in their half of the first inning to cement the victory.

After scoring a pair of runs in the first, the Red Hawks sent 13 batters to the plate in the 7-run second inning. Right fielder Claire Hunt led off the inning with a sharp single and was followed by four walks and then a single by second baseman Sadie Corn. Two more bases on balls and two additional singles helped the Red Hawks put 7 runs on the board to earn a 9-0 lead after two innings.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?