The opposing response to the Governor’s Meat Out proclamation three weeks ago occurred on a biblical scale all over the state of Colorado. Meat celebration events occurred in more than 75 cities and towns. It even leaked into Nebraska and Montana, where their chief executive did their best not to imitate Colorado’s administration. Dozens of “Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner” outings in virtually every beef growing region of the state filled the Saturday air with the smoke of grills cooking meat.
The “Meat In” events in Montrose and Ouray drew nearly 2,000 people, who fed on burgers, hotdogs, lamb burgers lamb chops and other meats.
Roxana Stewart, one of the organizers for the Montrose event, reported that in excess of 1,200 people attended the local event, which was staged at Danny and Brenda Castle’s Auto Sales lot on North Townsend. Stewart said the number may have been even higher. Her team used a click counter and tried to get everyone who came through the line, but it was impossible to tell if everyone was counted.
The event was staged by the Uncompaghre Cattlemen’s Association with help from Montrose Cattlewomen and the Western Slope Wool Growers. The Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel County Farm Bureau held an “AG APPRECIATION DAY.”
While the event was free and open to the public, the organizers accepted donations which went directly to the Montrose and Olathe Future Farmers chapters as well as Montrose County 4-H. “We took in about $7,000 in cash for the kids,” Stewart said. Of course, there were many in-kind donations of food, beverage, tables and chairs, paper plates and condiments.
Here is a list of the contributors to the first Montrose Meat Fest and celebration of agriculture:
Home Loan State Bank
Timberline Bank
American Ag Credit
U.S. Tractor
Montrose Implement
Western Implement
Pepsi Products
Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association
Montrose CattleWomen
Sunny View Church
Rocky Mountain Aggregates
Donald and Darlene Stanfield
Danny and Brenda Castle, Castle Auto Sales
John Murray
Snap On tools, Kevin Kindall
JC Propane, Sherry Cob
Western Slope Wool Growers
The Etchart Families
Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel Farm Bureau
Callaway Packing
Kinikin Processing
Good’s Processing
Western Gravel
Coffee Trader
Dean Soderquist Family
Producers Coop
Mark and Justin Covington Families
Ted’s Steak House
Jim’s Auction Service
Addy Gray Etter, Gary
TL Bar Ranch, Jerry and Jan Scharf
20 Sleeps West Realty, Debi Harmon
Cimarron Creek Construction, Andy Butler Family
Mike Clark Family
Rocky Mountain Ice.
