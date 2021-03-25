The opposing response to the Governor’s Meat Out proclamation three weeks ago occurred on a biblical scale all over the state of Colorado. Meat celebration events occurred in more than 75 cities and towns. It even leaked into Nebraska and Montana, where their chief executive did their best not to imitate Colorado’s administration. Dozens of “Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner” outings in virtually every beef growing region of the state filled the Saturday air with the smoke of grills cooking meat.

The “Meat In” events in Montrose and Ouray drew nearly 2,000 people, who fed on burgers, hotdogs, lamb burgers lamb chops and other meats.

Roxana Stewart, one of the organizers for the Montrose event, reported that in excess of 1,200 people attended the local event, which was staged at Danny and Brenda Castle’s Auto Sales lot on North Townsend. Stewart said the number may have been even higher. Her team used a click counter and tried to get everyone who came through the line, but it was impossible to tell if everyone was counted.

The event was staged by the Uncompaghre Cattlemen’s Association with help from Montrose Cattlewomen and the Western Slope Wool Growers. The Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel County Farm Bureau held an “AG APPRECIATION DAY.”

While the event was free and open to the public, the organizers accepted donations which went directly to the Montrose and Olathe Future Farmers chapters as well as Montrose County 4-H. “We took in about $7,000 in cash for the kids,” Stewart said. Of course, there were many in-kind donations of food, beverage, tables and chairs, paper plates and condiments.

