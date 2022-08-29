more money for police

Gov. Jared Polis speaks with legislators, members of law enforcement, cabinet members and community members at the Colorado State Capitol about a public safety legislative package on Feb. 10. 2022. 

 (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

New public safety grants that came from this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature are now available for law enforcement agencies to bolster their workforce and community-based organizations aiming to make their community feel safer.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-145 — Resources to Increase Community Safety — into law earlier this year creating three grant programs intended to boost training, recruitment, retention and resources to increase community safety in the state.



