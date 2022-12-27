Mountain Village Town Council passed a Single-Use Plastics Reduction Ordinance in June to ban single-use plastic bags from all retailers and polystyrene, like plastic foam such as Styrofoam, takeout food containers from all restaurants and grocers.
The ordinance also implements a 20-cent bag fee for all disposable carryout bags distributed to customers. The ban and bag fee will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Retailers must charge the disposable bag fee for 100-percent recycled content and recyclable bags.
“The State of Colorado passed House Bill 21-1162 Management of Plastic Products in July 2021. Town staff and Mountain Village Green Team members were aware of the proposed bill in early 2021, when it was introduced to the Colorado General Assembly,” explained Lauren Kirn, the town’s environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator who will be assisting businesses with the transition. “Town staff put the passage of HB21-1162 on the March 1, 2022, Green Team Meeting agenda. This discussion included the bill’s content and the bill within the context of the Town of Mountain Village’s zero waste and carbon neutrality goals. As a result of the March 1, 2022, Green Team Meeting, town staff drafted the Mountain Village’s Single-Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance. This ordinance draft was reviewed internally and by the Green Team prior to being proposed to Mountain Village Town Council in May 2022.”
Other than aligning with the state’s House Bill 21-1162, the town’s ordinance is part of the Town of Mountain Village’s overall Climate Action Plan and goal of zero waste. The ordinance also provides consistency for visitors to the region, as the Town of Telluride also has a single-use plastic bag ban and bag fee.
The ordinance applies to any person or business that sells or provides merchandise, goods or materials directly to a customer, including grocery stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food trucks, and any other retail or apparel stores. Mountain Village will work with its merchants to help set them up as the new ordinance goes into effect.
“Since it has passed, the feedback and reception from businesses and community members has been generally positive. Town staff has been and is meeting with local businesses to discuss the ordinance, its impact to their business and how the town can help with the transition. The largest challenge has been around sourcing bags that are compliant with the legislation at an affordable price,” Kirn said. “The town is working with businesses to find compliant bags (which are listed on the town’s ‘Planet Over Plastics’ webpage) and is providing a transition period to allow businesses to expend their remaining, non-compliant bag inventory. If businesses throw away non-compliant bags, then it generates more waste, which is not the goal of the ordinance. Through the ordinance, businesses keep 40 percent of collected bag fees. These retained fees can be used however businesses see fit, which includes being used to purchase compliant bags. “The Town has signage available for businesses to pick up at Town Hall. This signage informs customers that the business charges a bag fee as mandated by the town’s ordinance.
From both businesses and community members, town staff has received feedback that more plastics should be banned, particularly plastic straws. The town is discussing this with other mountain communities and evaluating the potential to restrict more types of single-use plastics in the future.”
“We are excited for this next chapter in Mountain Village’s pursuit of zero waste living,” Kirn said. “Plastic bags and polystyrene takeout food containers are low-hanging fruit that we are excited to eliminate from the Town’s waste stream.”
She added that the town continues to strive for carbon neutrality by 2050 and zero waste — two overarching goals that influence decisions like the plastic reduction ordinance.
“Businesses and residents are also encouraged to drop off plastic packaging (bubble wrap, bread bags, etc.) for recycling at Town Hall,” she said. “Currently, the Town is seeking input from community members on composting services through a public survey, too.”
