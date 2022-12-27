ordinance moutnain village

The Town of Mountain Village Single-Use Plastics Reduction Ordinance goes into effect Jan. 1. 

 (Courtesy photo)

Mountain Village Town Council passed a Single-Use Plastics Reduction Ordinance in June to ban single-use plastic bags from all retailers and polystyrene, like plastic foam such as Styrofoam, takeout food containers from all restaurants and grocers.

The ordinance also implements a 20-cent bag fee for all disposable carryout bags distributed to customers. The ban and bag fee will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Retailers must charge the disposable bag fee for 100-percent recycled content and recyclable bags.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?