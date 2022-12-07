The Montrose Police Department welcomed three new police officers to its ranks Tuesday evening, filling a trio of vacant positions in the department. Officers Christian Castravet, Jack Hough, and James Legler were officially sworn in during a ceremony held prior to the Montrose City Council’s regular meeting.
Police Chief Blaine Hall, along with Commanders Tim Cox and Matt Smith, welcomed the officers before an audience of friends, family, city councilors, city staff, and fellow police department officers.
“This is one of my favorite things in the world to do, to swear in three new police officers,” Hall said. “This is an event we should all celebrate.”
Before officially swearing the officers in, Hall told them to hold to the highest personal standards, both on and off duty.
“That shows you respect the profession,” Hall said.
Hall said one of the core principles of being a police officer is “earning and upholding the public trust.”
Their job as police officers, Hall said, was to earn and uphold the trust of the citizens of Montrose while protecting their lives and property and the community itself.
“Our community trusts us,” Hall said. “And that’s because of all the men and women in and out of uniform who continue to uphold that public trust.”
Hall said the high level of support from city administrators, staff, and city councilors is a sign of “how much our city supports our police officers,” adding that this type of backing does not exist everywhere.
