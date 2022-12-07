officer sworn in

Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, left, swears in officer Christian Castravet during a special ceremony held Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, in the Montrose City Council chambers.

 (City of Montrose)

Special to the MDP

The Montrose Police Department welcomed three new police officers to its ranks Tuesday evening, filling a trio of vacant positions in the department. Officers Christian Castravet, Jack Hough, and James Legler were officially sworn in during a ceremony held prior to the Montrose City Council’s regular meeting.



