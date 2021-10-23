There is nothing more exciting and gratifying than watching a dream come true. For the Montrose mountain bike community, the construction of the Electric Hills trail system is just that.
Since October 2020, the Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT) chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association has been building singletrack trails as part of a project to create a 17-mile trail system, dubbed Electric Hills. The name is in recognition of the power lines that cross the project area.
Since 2017, MUT has partnered with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Montrose County to make the trail system a reality. This past year 85 volunteers have contributed over 730 hours to build 2.5 miles of singletrack. MUT organized fifteen trail work sessions to get the work done.
Overall, 4.35 miles of trail has been built with the help of the Western Colorado Conservation Corps and Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack (SSS). Scott Vanderplaats is the energy and expertise behind SSS, headquartered out of Delta. Scott worked side by side with MUT’s volunteers to design and build miles of quality, sustainable trail.
The trail system will appeal to the experienced trail rider who is looking for challenging, technical terrain. Back in early 2020 MUT circulated a survey asking the mountain bike community what type of trails they wanted. The overwhelming response was to build more technically challenging trails. Electric Hills will deliver on that wish.
Electric Hills is located eight miles southwest of Montrose. Drive out Highway 90 and soon after the road turns to gravel a large parking area is on the left. This parking area is the future trailhead for Electric Hills and the Rimrocker Trail. Montrose County recently received a grant and will use the funds to begin building a formal trailhead. Ride south on a 2-track to access the trails.
More information can be found on Facebook – MUT – Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone