The Ouray Perimeter Trail is exactly as it sounds — a trek around the town of Ouray where you can get views of the town, Cascade Falls and sweeping vistas.
Most start the hike across the Ouray Visitor’s Center. It’s 4.4 miles, and is one that can be finished in two to three hours, depending on your speed.
The start of the hike is mostly uphill, but once you reach Cascade Falls, a perfect spot to snap some photos, it’s mainly level ground from there.
At just a little more than a mile into the hike, you’ll arrive at the Baby Bathtubs, which are small rock bathtubs in the stream bed. It’s recommended to have proper equipment when deciding whether to traverse the bathtubs. If not, the trail continues on your left, where you later cross the stream bed and reach the Portland Trail junction.
Hikers then reach a field of grass with great views of the surrounding mountains like Mt. Abram and Hayden Mountain.
A portion of the trail is downhill from there until you reach the Ouray Ice Park and, a bit later, Box Canyon Park. Pass through the Ouray water tunnel and you’ll start a descent down some steps towards the third mile of the hike.
Many choose this as a stopping point to head back towards town, but you can make one last loop on the trail.
Hikers usually finish at Oak Street and head back to the visitor’s center. Some local businesses in town are usually open, like Brickhouse 737 or Maggie’s Kitchen. Those are some great places to stop after completing the hike.
For more information on the trail, visit ouraytrails.org.
