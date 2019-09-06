The final defendant in the shooting death of Jacob Millison on Friday pleaded guilty to a single charge of tampering with a deceased human body.
Stephaine Jackson, the victim’s sister, was originally charged with first-degree murder and 12 other offenses, all of which are being dismissed in light of her plea.
The District Attorney’s Office in a brief announcement of the plea called it “appropriate,” given the facts of the case and the desire of Millison’s other family to resolve the case.
Jackson is to be sentenced Nov. 8.
Millison was last seen alive in 2015; after a missing persons investigation, his body was found, wrapped in a tarp, and buried on his family’s Parlin ranch in Gunnison County in 2017.
Investigators said simmering tensions between Millison, Jackson, her husband, David, and hers and Millison’s mother, Deborah Rudibaugh, over the ranch led to Millison being shot in the head. He was buried under manure and reburied once, according to case documents.
The Jacksons and Rudibaugh all were arrested in March of 2018.
Rudibaugh also was charged with first-degree murder; the terminally ill woman in June pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. She said at sentencing her daughter was not involved in the crime.
David Jackson awaits sentencing in October on his plea to tampering with a deceased human body, a class-3 felony.
