Before you go eating wild mushrooms, like this assortment from the mountains of Western Colorado, you better know which ones are edible, and which ones cash in your chips. (Photo courtesy of wikimedia commons/Netherzone)

 

The most dreaded words I ever heard in my house growing up would be when my grandmother announced she was heading off to the woods to gather a basket full of mushrooms to go with our dinner. She liked to cook them up in butter and add salt and pepper to improve the flavor. If she added kerosene to the things, I don’t think they would have tasted any worse.

We are used to the mushrooms we buy in the grocery store, in the cute little cellophane-wrapped containers. These are grown in hothouses and are known for very mild, if any, taste. Such is not the case with wild mushrooms, as they are full of flavor, and not necessarily good flavor.



