Before you go eating wild mushrooms, like this assortment from the mountains of Western Colorado, you better know which ones are edible, and which ones cash in your chips. (Photo courtesy of wikimedia commons/Netherzone)
The most dreaded words I ever heard in my house growing up would be when my grandmother announced she was heading off to the woods to gather a basket full of mushrooms to go with our dinner. She liked to cook them up in butter and add salt and pepper to improve the flavor. If she added kerosene to the things, I don’t think they would have tasted any worse.
We are used to the mushrooms we buy in the grocery store, in the cute little cellophane-wrapped containers. These are grown in hothouses and are known for very mild, if any, taste. Such is not the case with wild mushrooms, as they are full of flavor, and not necessarily good flavor.
The other reason I hated my grandmother’s mushroom was her nonselective attitude for harvesting them. She figured if it did not run away from her, and it looked similar to a mushroom, she picked it and threw it in with the rest. Her failing eyesight also gave me less than a slight amount of concern. You see, many mushrooms are deadly, and can cause you to immediately fall face forward into your mashed potatoes in a state of terminal meditation.
Colorado is home to the second largest mycological habitat in the world and is home to 3,000 species of mushrooms. Of all the different mushroom species in Colorado, less than 100 are edible. Over 100 species of mushrooms are considered poisonous. I’m not sure what the other 2800 species that call Colorado home are, if neither edible nor poisonous, but it sure leaves a concern to me in the identification process.
It is a terrible idea for you to run up in the hills and start harvesting mushrooms unless you have exact and very reliable knowledge, and a great deal of experience, in the proper identification of the species. Many of the edible ones look so similar to the poisonous ones, that identification can be near impossible.
As an example, one species of poisonous mushroom is called the destroying angel. This mushroom is one of the deadliest mushrooms in the world, and it lives here in Colorado. The majority of mushroom poisoning deaths are because someone ingested this little bomb. The destroying angel looks very similar to a puffball, and edible species, and is often mistakenly eaten.
The destroying angel, like many other poisonous mushrooms, produces lethal amatoxins, which cause severe and irreversible damage to the liver and kidneys. Symptoms include vomiting, cramps, delirium, convulsions and usually don’t occur for 5 to 24 hours after ingestion. By the time the symptoms show up, it is too late to get your affairs in order.
I am only mentioning one poisonous specie to you here in this column. Hopefully, you will understand the dangers that surround wild mushroom foraging and be absolutely certain of what you are bringing home for dinner.
Mushroom season generally follows the warmer months, and the monsoon season can kick the season into overdrive. Porcini mushrooms, sometimes called king boletes grow during late July and well into September.
Most mushrooms grow at higher elevations, many at 10,000 feet and above. Look for new growth burned areas and heavily wooded regions where the ground remains moist throughout the heat of the day. The most famous edible mushroom, the morel, grows at 8,000 feet in altitude and below. These little edibles like river bottoms and sprout up under giant cottonwood trees.
The black morel, or Morchella Angusticeps, is generally thought of as the best tasting and rarest of the edible mushrooms in Colorado. In my opinion, they are pretty easy to identify as they look very unusual. They are found at elevations above 7,000 feet, favoring old burn areas and lush aspen growths.
The black morel usually begins to appear late May and through July. At a quick glance, they look somewhat like a pinecone, which might explain why they are so hard to find.
There are over 180 mushrooms that contain the chemicals psilocybin or psilocin. These compounds have similar structure to lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD as some of you 1960’s kids may remember. These compounds can be obtained from certain types of dried and fresh mushrooms in Colorado and elsewhere throughout the United States.
These mushrooms are affectionately known as magic mushrooms, shrooms and purple passion on the street. Denver became the first city in the United States to decriminalize psilocybin back in May of 2019. The cities of Oakland and Santa Cruz, California have followed suit. Interestingly enough, it is a felony to grow or cultivate magic mushrooms.
One other type of mushroom I used to search for in the past is the yellow Morel. This mushroom is a choice find and considered one of the best on the planet. Yellow morels are found at elevations of 8,000 feet and below, most commonly around cottonwood trees. These hard-to-find mushrooms are excellent on pizzas and in pastas, or just sauteed up in butter.
I mention used to collect yellow morels, that is until Mother Nature and Mr. Murphy of Murphy’s Law fame, got involved in the process. At first glance, the spongey yellow morel appears very easy to identify, except they are often confused with false morel mushrooms, which are … you guessed it, deadly.
