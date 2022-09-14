deb haaland

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, right, visit Castner Range National Monument in Texas on March 26, 2022. 

 (Courtesy of Interior Department/Public domain)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The U.S. Department of Interior has officially approved 28 replacement names for geographical features in Colorado that formerly used a slur for indigenous women, part of an effort to replace nearly 650 such places in the country.

The approval from the Board on Geographic Names on Sept. 8 is the last step in the process to remove sqfrom federal use. The word has been used historically as a slur for indigenous and Native American women, according to the department.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?