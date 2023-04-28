Riders looking to buy or sell bikes and gear will be able to do so for a good cause tomorrow, April 29, at the Grand Valley Bike Swap at Las Colonias Park. The event is open to the public for a recommended $1 minimum donation, while those looking to sell gear must contribute at least $20 if they wish to secure a 10x10 space.
Both private outdoors enthusiasts and local outfitters will be setting up shop at the event, where new and used bike, watersports and general outdoors gear is for sale starting at 10 a.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy music and beer throughout the afternoon, and the event will run until around 5 p.m.
“It’s really great, not only do you get to clean out your garage, but all of the proceeds from the event go to help get more kids on bikes, which is a win-win for the entire community,” said Dawn Cooper, owner of Boneshaker Adventures in Mesa County, which will have a vendor booth at the event.
According to the swap’s website, funds raised by the event will be donated to Grand Valley Youth Cycling.
