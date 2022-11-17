Colorado DMV
Coloradans have another way to access the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) new driver handbook.
The latest edition of the driver handbook is now available in the myColorado app as an English audiobook as well as English and Spanish digital versions.
The DMV publishes the driver handbook as a manual to help soon-to-be motorists learn how to drive safely and lawfully on Colorado roadways.
Having access to the driver handbook via the myColorado app is yet another way the DMV is acting on its commitment to providing Coloradans with options in how they want to DMV.
“We want to empower Coloradans to get the Driver Handbook in whichever format works best for them,” Driver License Director Lori Daigle said. “The DMV is committed to serve all Coloradans and by providing the handbook in various formats allows us to do just that.”
Coloradans can access the driver handbook in the myColorado app on their phone. To view the handbooks and access other DMV online services, tap the Services tab and select myDMV — Colorado DMV Online Services. An internet connection may be required.
The driver handbook is also available for download online at the DMV’s website in English or Spanish, and can be listened to as an audiobook on Youtube, Amazon and Podbean. As always, Coloradans have the option to print the 32-page handbook if they prefer a physical copy.
The Driver Handbook is traditionally available in English and Spanish; the English audiobook is a great new option for Coloradans who have learning or reading disabilities or learn better by listening to information, and is intended to better prepare more soon-to-be-motorists.
It’s the DMV’s hope that providing more options will better prepare and educate soon-to-be-motorists on the rules of the road, making it safer to travel for all Coloradans.
For more information, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/DriverEducation.
