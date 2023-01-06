colorado springs electric vehicle

Members of the Colorado Springs Electric Vehicle Club drove en masse for burgers and fast charging at George's Drive-Inn in Walsenburg, on Nov. 13, 2021. 

 (Colorado Springs EV Club)

Colorado took a major leap forward this week in paying people good money to clean up their lives through electrification, with big electric vehicle tax credits proposed by Gov. Jared Polis and a relaunch of Denver’s hot electric bike voucher program.

The Polis administration’s budget add-ons for 2023-24 pitches more than doubling the state tax credit for new EV purchases to $5,000 from $2,000 to help keep Colorado on track for the goal of nearly a million EVs on the road by 2030. If layered with new $7,500 federal EV tax credits on a qualified vehicle through the Inflation Reduction Act, Coloradans could cut the retail price of lower-end EVs almost in half.



