Special to the MDP

The Caregiver Support Foundation (CSF) has announced a new caregiver support group that will begin meeting at the Delta Health Systems hospital in Delta, Colorado. The group, open to anyone who is a caregiver to a brain failure (long-term neurological disease) patient, will meet on the first and third Friday of each month at 1 p.m. Each session will run approximately one hour. The first meeting will be Sept. 16. The announcement comes on the first anniversary of CSF which began operation as a non-profit foundation a year ago September.



