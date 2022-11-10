yadira caraveo new congress

Yadira Caraveo addresses reporters for the first time as the U.S. representative-elect from Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, on Nov. 10, 2022, at her parents’ home in Adams County. 

 (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

Yadira Caraveo, a Colorado state representative, stood at a lectern Thursday in the backyard of her childhood home in Adams County north of Denver. Her parents, who immigrated from Mexico and moved to the Denver home when Caraveo was in second grade, watched from a balcony as the 41-year-old Caraveo addressed reporters for the first time as the Democratic U.S. representative-elect from Colorado’s 8th Congressional District.

“This hill behind me is where my siblings and I used to slide down making mud hills, and the house behind us is where I spent many, many hours studying to get through high school, through college and through medical school,” the pediatrician said. “And being able to do that because of the hard work of my parents.”



