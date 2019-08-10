Heather Darbe wants to talk about a tough topic — suicide — and, on Thursday, several community members took her up on the offer.
Darbe heads up the new Suicide Prevention Task Force, which hosted a “community approach to suicide prevention” discussion. At it, attendees heard stats and offered insights, anonymously, if desired.
“We treat the brain when we have mental health problems,” said Kay Alexander, a former state legislator who now runs an equine-assisted therapy center. “We treat our heart when we have heart problems. So we need to think in terms of getting help for treating this part of it.”
Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in Colorado, according to 2017 statistics. That year, the nation lost 47,173 people to suicide and 1.4 million more attempted it, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention statistics that Darbe shared.
At last report, six Montrose County residents had ended their own lives over a three-month period this year. A number of those deaths occurred among the teenage population, which was a particular concern to some of those who came to Thursday’s meeting.
Although some participants said frank discussions run the risk of glamorizing suicide for vulnerable people, especially youths, many attendees also said “yes” when asked if the word “suicide” should be said.
“There was a time when cancer was not talked about,” Darbe said earlier. “ … We’re getting to the point where now, we can talk about suicide. That’s, really, where I think the suicide prevention movement is going, to be able to talk about it.”
While brainstorming possible approaches, attendees also spoke of the need to promote an accepting, welcoming mindset; some pointed to an unrelated love and positivity rally that occurred at about the same time as the suicide task force talk.
“What we’re trying to do is let people know there is a community aspect to mental health,” Darbe said Friday, in discussing the task force’s goals. She said there is both a community side and a clinical side to prevention — and both are needed.
“We need hope and encouragement from the community and we also need hope and encouragement from professionals who can help us with treatment,” she said.
But no single person has “the” answers to suicide, so the task force reached out to the public Thursday and will continue to do so, she said.
“As community members, what can we do? That is what the task force is aiming for — education, stigma reduction and getting people to help each other and, in turn, getting them to see mental health help if that is what is needed,” Darbe said.
Part of that entails understanding that kids are unlikely to reach out to adults if they or a friend is feeling suicidal. Adults need to encourage kids to talk to their peers about how they are feeling — and teach them how.
“That kid is going to have to know how to react or respond (to a peer with suicidal behaviors). We talk about sex, we talk about drugs, but we don’t talk about (suicide),” Darbe said.
Her own teenager, when asked, told her he would not have informed her if one of his friends was exhibiting behaviors associated with suicide risk, Darbe said.
“I reiterate, you have to tell an adult. If you don’t know what to say, you have to get help,” she said.
An advertising campaign, Seize the Awkward, encourages young people to broach difficult topics, for instance by telling a friends when something seems “off” about them and asking how they are doing.
But it’s not only teens and younger kids who die by suicide. Adults do, too — and men more often than women, although statistically, more women attempt suicide.
“I don’t think we just focus on one age group,” Darbe said.
Suicide is particularly tragic when it occurs among young people, Alexander said Friday.
“I think, really, we need to reach out to all and do the necessary education. I think this is what Heather wants to do, to alert people to the signs. We know what to do when we’re going to have a heart attack. For cancer, we know the things to look at,” she said, advocating for the same approach to suicide prevention.
“The stigma around getting mental health services still exists. Back in the 70s, I was dealing with that and just trying to overcome that, and looking at it as just taking care of the whole person. I think we need to look at that whole piece, that it’s OK to go and talk to a counselor … or whatever might best fit the needs of the person,” Alexander said.
“I think that we need to have community discussions, such as last night’s, regarding some of the social issues in our community,” she said.
“That would include the high suicide rate, the homelessness and what to do about that and mental health services. … There are a lot of issues. There are a lot of good things happening, for sure, but there are people hurting in this community.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Local help
In situations of immediate risk to self or others, call 911.
The Suicide Prevention Task Force can be reached at:
• joinsuicideprevention@gmail.com;
• Via Facebook;
• Phone 970-901-1595.
The Center for Mental Health 24-hour crisis line is at 970-252-6220. The state crisis line is 1-844-492-TALK (8255).
Students, parents and community members with concerns about possibly suicidal behavior or ideation among students can also call the state’s Safe2Tell hotline, 1-877-542-7233, or use the app, downloadable for iPhones and Android devices.
Suicide warning signs
Talk:
When a person talks about killing himself or herself; feeling hopeless; speaks of having no reason to live; being a burden to others; feeling trapped, or of unbearable pain.
Behavior that may signal risk:
Increased drugs and alcohol; researching ways to die; withdrawing from activities; isolating themselves; too much or too little sleep; visiting or calling people to say goodbye; giving away prized possession; aggression; fatigue.
Moods of suicidal people may include: Depression, anxiety, loss of interest; irritability; humiliation/shame; agitation/anger; relief/sudden improvement
Risk factors:
These include, but are not limited to, mental health conditions; access to weapons or drugs/medications; previous suicide attempts or family history; child abuse, neglect or trauma; and life stressors such as job loss or impending incarceration, ongoing harassment/bullying or divorce.
The above lists are not intended to be exhaustive and do not necessarily capture all warning signs and risks. Always consult mental health professionals or other experts with questions specific to your situation.
Source: American Foundation for Prevention of Suicide, afsp.org.
