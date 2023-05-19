A man who conspired with others to distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine here has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison, U.S. District Court records show.

Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr. was sentenced on May 11 to 125 months for conspiracy to distribute drugs and for being a felon in possession of a weapon. The prison terms are to run concurrently and to be followed by five years of supervised release.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

