A man who conspired with others to distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine here has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison, U.S. District Court records show.
Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr. was sentenced on May 11 to 125 months for conspiracy to distribute drugs and for being a felon in possession of a weapon. The prison terms are to run concurrently and to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Abachiche was indicted in 2022 on drug offenses, as were co-defendants Anya Abachiche, Eric Thomas, Mykah Mahaney, Jessie French and Robert Burnett.
According to federal court documents, Abachiche was accused of regularly bringing large quantities of meth and fentanyl from the Denver area to Montrose and giving the drugs to his co-defendants to distribute, then wiring money to the Front Range.
Investigators in 2021 made controlled purchases of drugs using a cooperating source. The investigation also led to individuals who were charged at the state level, but not federally indicted.
On May 11, U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher granted the U.S. Attorney’s Office motion to decrease the applicable sentencing level for Abachiche’s offense, because of Abachiche’s acceptance of responsibility. The motion indicated that by pleading guilty and being timely in advising the USAO of his intention, as well as providing information about the nature of misconduct, Abachiche spared the judicial system the time and expense of trial.
Gallagher, however, rejected a defense motion for a more lenient sentence outside of established guidelines for the offense and the offense level, as set by the federal system.
That motion for a downward departure from guidelines said Abachiche grew up poor, in a violent household, and had “zero” positive male role models.
“Counsel has never seen a defendant as motivated to change as Mr. Abachiche,” his then-attorney Daniel Shaffer wrote, after saying that although prison was expected, the court was not required to send Abachiche there. “It should be clear to this court that he desires to change (and) is not simply lip service to try to obtain a better sentence.”
In support of that, Shaffer pointed to sentences in similar cases; evidence of racial disparity between the sentences meted out to non-white defendants and also said an “overstated” criminal history had been used to help determine the offense level arrived at for Abachiche.
Shaffer also said his client does not commit crimes when sober, needs treatment, and has taken several steps to obtain it. He further argued that investigators, who effected a controlled buy of a half-pound of meth from Abachiche in 2021, had not needed to set up a second buy a few days later, for 1.5 pounds of meth, which increased the base offense level.
The motion also suggested that sending Abachiche to prison would compromise his safety, because he was “singled out” in an April Montrose Daily Press article as having cooperated with investigators, as did other defendants. Information for the April article came from publicly available court records.
Abachiche’s medical conditions require ongoing treatment and raise is risk of dying while in custody, the motion also said.
Other defendants
• Anya Abachiche pleaded guilty April 13 to a conspiracy charge and is to be sentenced Aug. 15.
• Thomas is set for a change of plea hearing on May 31.
• Mahaney on May 8 pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and was set for sentencing Aug. 8.
• French pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge on May 4. The government agreed to dismiss the rest of the indictment with prejudice and to recommend a sentence at the lower end of guidelines. Sentencing is set for Aug. 25.
• Burnett pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute drugs. Sentencing is set for Aug. 28.
State defendants
Mariah Wilkes, who was not federally indicted, but was charged in state court with a drug offense was sentenced this year to four years in prison for drug distribution.
Mark Cawthon, who also was charged locally, is set for arraignment July 3. He is charged with conspiracy to possess drugs and money laundering.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone