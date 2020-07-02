I once asked John Harold, the sweet corn king, a question about a trend in the farming business. He answered without hesitating a second, “Ask Beyer over at the co-op. He knows everything.”
Bob Beyer is the general manager of the Producers Co-op and has been for 15 years. He grinned at being told of Harold’s comment. “Well I don’t know everything, but I try to get answers when they are needed.”
Answers are something ag producers need a lot these days in the rough and tumble world of farming and ranching. The co-op is a multifaceted service organization that does a lot more than sell everything from squeeze chutes and head catch gates to classic bib overalls and an oil change for your pickup or car.
A total of 42 full-time employees ride herd on the two stores and the two service stations that the 94-year-old farmers’ co-operative runs to the tune of $17 million a year.
About a third of those employees are boots-on-the-ground, licensed and certified agriculture advisers. Each one has a specialty. Some are irrigation specialists; some are agronomists and others deal in farm mechanics.
Beyer himself is on the go, sunup to sundown, helping his members and customers with a broad scope of issues — ranging from what seeds to use, what chemicals are best suited for certain applications, and how to bump the yield on any given crop.
“I don’t always know the answer to a specific question, but I will get it for the member,” pledges the 64-year-old, who has spent his whole life in the farming business. He has hundreds of hours of specialized training to remain certified to help farmers and ranchers make important decisions.
Beyer is a go-to guy for people in the agriculture business here about. You can tell by the constant sound of his cell phone that goes off a dozen times during a 60-minute visit.
Beyer grew up in the Montrose area. The family lived in a house near the famous Hanging Tree, south of Montrose. He went to high school here and then joined the Marines, where he spent six years. “I was a grunt,” he said chuckling. “It was a good experience and I spent the whole time on the California coast, mostly at Camp Pendleton.”
Almost a hundred
Beyer is a believer in the co-op way of doing business.
The Producers Co-op will celebrate its centennial in 2026. The co-op was formed by a group of valley farmers, mostly potato growers in those days, as a way to better their buying position for things they needed to operate their farms.
“In the early 20th century, there were no big-box retailers that could get better pricing and sell for less,” Beyer explained.
In the early years of American agriculture, especially in extremely rural areas like the Western Slope, creating a co-op was the only way to get things done; things that private enterprise investors were loath to do for little profit.
Farmers got what they needed — electricity, water, better buying power, marketing help, and more by banding together and sharing the investment to begin non-profit entities like the Delta Montrose Electric Association and the Potato Co-op and Producers.
Even though the potato business isn’t that big of a deal any longer, in deference to its beginnings, Producers leaves the Potato Co-op reference in the signage for the Olathe location.
“Pretty much everyone in the Valley joined the producer plan,” Beyer said.
The co-op, still nonprofit, has about 850 farms and ranches on its roster.
Beyer says the original group was a who’s who of farmers with people like the Juttens, Catlins, Frigettos, and others who joined in the effort that has paid off handsomely. With a buying base of almost a thousand operators, the members were able to buy what they needed at a much better price than going it alone.
Anybody can join the co-op; it’s only $50 for a lifetime membership. The members share in dividends and profits. The more business the member does with the co-op, the greater the rewards.
“But I thought it was a nonprofit, and it makes a profit?” Most non-profit cooperatives must show a margin (or profit) to maintain their credit rating and be able to borrow money when needed. Your electric co-op hands profits back to members in the form of capital credits. Entities like producers do it in dividends and rewards.
Beyer says that over the last several years, Producers has gained a number of new members.
“We have had a lot of people buy as little as a half an acre and move here to do some sort of farming,” Beyer said. “Most of them don’t know anything about farming, but they are passionate and love what they are doing. They really want to learn and we have been able to help.”
Beyer says that a number of the “hobby farmers” have become real operators. “Pam and Rich DeVries and their produce business (on the highway between Olathe and Montrose) started out pretty small and they have grown into a serious business,” the co-op chief said. There are others, he added.
Most of the small farm newcomers have joined the co-op and availed themselves of not only the buying power, but the educational dividends that Beyer and his staff of experts provide. This is what sets producers apart from other farm suppliers.
Beyer said that he has seen all kinds of enterprises come to the valley.
“Some folks tried ostriches, emus, fish farms and, of course, hemp.” Beyer loses his perpetual smile when cannabis comes up in conversation or anywhere else.
“The hemp experiment cost our members a lot of money, more than a million dollars,” Beyer said. Some of the losses for the co-op came because farmers could not pay their bills to the co-op when their harvest was done.” That caused loss of cash to the co-op itself.
“The bottom line is the hemp farmers overproduced and the market took a dump,” Beyer said.
One bright spot Beyer sees is spelt. Spelt is a grain used in the production of gluten-free flour. It has not been influenced by genetic modification.
“There are quite a few people with spelt planted this year,” Beyer said, observing that the spelt producers have done well with it lately.
One thing that troubles the co-op boss is young people leaving the farm. Although there have been a few returning after being gone for a while, Beyer says it is not enough.
“Our farmers are getting older and we are going to lose some of them, because there is no one to take over,” he lamented. Other local farmers are trying to buy the land that could go to outside investors who may not want to keep it in production, which could cost the valley water rights.
One more thing: when you wander into either Producers location, the hot popcorn is always free.
