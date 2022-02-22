Be on the lookout alert? Check. Multiple agencies cooperating Sunday to stop an allegedly stolen truck that was said to be carrying three people suspected of stealing from the Walmarts in Salida and Gunnison? Check. Deflated tires, courtesy well-placed spike strips? Again, check.
Next on the checklist should have been the driver pulling over — but, sheriff’s officials say, that did not happen. Instead, the truck’s alleged driver kept going, traveling through and out of Montrose with half the tires bared to the rims. The vehicle hit speeds of about 100 miles per hour before its driver and two passengers stopped and fled on foot near Spring Creek and 6000 roads.
The driver, alleged to be Daniel Juarez, age not available, remained at large Tuesday evening after allegedly stealing yet another truck from a driveway on 6000 Road.
His companions, identified as Christina Juarez, 31, and Daniel Hernandez, 34, were caught and arrested — Christina Juarez, when she tripped and fell, and Hernandez with threat of being Tasered after reportedly telling deputies they would have to shoot him.
Christina Juarez is alleged to have flung items from the truck at pursuing deputies in an apparent attempt to distract them and jettison evidence.
“It sounds like the driver had total disregard for human life,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said on Tuesday, the first day after the Presidents Day holiday when agency command staff was available to provide information.
“The information we had received was that it was a very serious crime that had been committed and they were in a stolen vehicle, as well as driving into town at a high rate of speed," he said.
Lillard said information at the time the alert was aired had characterized what took place in Salida and Gunnison as robberies. Authorities later learned the trio was suspected of loading up carts at the Walmarts, leaving without paying and departing in a blue Chevy S-10 pickup that had been reported stolen in Pueblo.
At 11:22 a.m. Sunday, dispatch advised the truck was likely headed toward Montrose.
Shortly after the alert aired, a National Park Service ranger spotted the vehicle on US 50, east of Montrose and headed into town. The ranger called for backup and joined MCSO deputies in following the truck.
The driver began making “bad passes,” and sped up after deputies and the ranger turned on their lights and sirens, Sgt. Paul Southern said in arrest affidavits. (These documents also were not available before Tuesday, because the courts had closed for Presidents Day.)
With the Colorado State Patrol, deputies deployed spike strips near Colorado 347 and US 50. Southern said these punctured two of the truck’s four tires, but the driver kept going at a high speed, continued to make bad passes, ignored traffic signals and also drove into oncoming traffic as the rubber shredded from the tires.
“The driver was driving like a maniac,” Lillard alleged.
The truck evaded additional spike strips set near Miami and US 50 in Montrose, looping in town, then stopped near the former San Juan Cinema building on East Main. Deputies, the CSP, Montrose Police Department officers and the NPS ranger performed a felony stop, ordering the occupants out at gunpoint, but instead, they drove away, Southern alleged.
Scott Knowles was driving in the area at the time.
He reported seeing several police cars and officers who had weapons drawn on a pick-up. Knowles kept driving onto 6700 Road and then Locust Road. That’s when he saw the Chevy barreling up behind him, driving on the rim of its front tire, he said.
“(The driver) quite literally ran me off the road,” said Knowles, who pulled over as soon as he could. “It was everything I could do to get out of his way.”
The Chevy led officers and deputies “into further pursuit through town” before stopping in the 59900 block of Spring Creek, per the affidavits Southern wrote.
“It should be noted while engaged in the pursuit from about Spring Creek Road at Marine Road, the female party began throwing various items out of the vehicle and into traffic causing deputies to have to swerve around the items,” he said.
Several items were wrapped in what looked like anti-theft packaging that retail stores use. Accordingly, Southern surmised Christina Juarez was throwing stolen goods out of the truck to both get rid of evidence and hinder the pursuit.
Lillard said the chase in total went on for about 30 minutes and 25 miles. During it, a deputy slid in the mud while braking and struck the side of another patrol unit; neither deputy was hurt.
When the suspect vehicle stopped a second time, all three occupants ran from it, per Southern’s account.
One deputy chased after Christina Juarez, capturing her after she fell.
Southern and another deputy chased Hernandez and captured him in a short time, however, he reportedly told Southern things like “shoot me” and “I am not going back.” As Southern pointed his sidearm at him, Hernandez reportedly said that he would reach for something just so Southern would open fire.
At that point, another deputy arrived and aimed his Taser at Hernandez, who then complied. Officials then learned Hernandez was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.
“It should be noted, while being transported to the jail, Daniel (Hernandez) advised Deputy Berry that he has been on the run for approximately 15 months as a parole absconder,” Southern wrote.
Daniel Juarez allegedly ran from the NPS ranger and a Bureau of Land Management officer who gave chase.
He’s said to have found an unlocked black 1996 Dodge truck with the keys inside and is accused of driving away in it. Juarez was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat; no other description was immediately available.
The Dodge truck bore Colorado license plates 198-NHT. Anyone who has seen the truck or Juarez should immediately contact law enforcement; in Montrose, the dispatch number is 970-249-9110.
Daniel Juarez was on Tuesday being sought on a warrant alleging two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft and other offenses, Lillard said.
Hernandez was detained on suspicion of violating his probation, being an accessory to a crime, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools. Southern alleged the latter after reportedly finding “bump keys” on Hernandez — keys used in car break-ins and thefts.
Formal charges are pending. Hernandez remained in custody here Tuesday in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
Christina Juarez was detained on suspicion of reckless endangerment, accessory to a crime, resisting arrest, evidence tampering and on a Douglas County warrant.
Formal charges are pending locally. She remained jailed on a $2,500 bond in her Montrose case and on a $5,000 bond in the Douglas County matter.
It was not immediately known whether the trio face charges in Salida and Gunnison.