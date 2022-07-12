The case against a Montrose woman accused of severely abusing a baby in 2019 was dismissed Monday, when a judge formally found that she cannot be restored to legal competency and assist in her own defense.
Carolina Jaramillo, then 22, was charged in May of 2019 with reckless child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Police alleged Jaramillo abused an 8-month-old girl at the daycare where she worked.
Once at home, the child’s mother noticed her daughter’s arm was swollen and took the baby to the hospital. That prompted an investigation leading to Jaramillo, who, police alleged, was on video with the child.
Jaramillo was fired from the daycare, which closed within a few months of the incident.
A lawsuit filed against Jaramillo and the daycare over the matter alleged the baby’s arms were broken, but was later dismissed, as was a second suit brought by another parent. The daycare’s owner received a deferred judgment for misdemeanor endangerment.
After multiple continuances, Jaramillo’s case was resolved on Monday.
Jaramillo had initially been found legally incompetent to proceed, due to a cognitive disability, District Judge Keri Yoder said. The question was whether there was substantial probability of her being restored to competency in the foreseeable future, and a hearing was required.
Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis said the only evidence to be submitted was the first evaluation and her request for a second evaluation was denied. Because prosecutors cannot meet their burden, the case should be dismissed, Burtis said.
Yoder noted there had not been a formal motion for a second evaluation. The evaluation conducted on April 11 found Jaramillo has a moderate intellectual disability, a “childlike demeanor” and a cognitive deficit rendering her incapable to assisting in her own defense and unlikely to become competent to do so, per Yoder’s summary.
The judge therefore found Jaramillo incompetent and dismissed the case.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
