Merry Christmas to all my friends in the ag business and everyone else as well. What a crazy year.
I checked in with Mendy Stewart at the Shavano Conservation District to see if we are going to have a farmer/rancher of the year. We reminisced about last year’s banquet at the Ute Museum, which as it turns out, was the last major ag event to be held in person before the pandemic laid waste to many a good event.
With the COVID-19 announcement coming in March and the Conservation District’s meeting set for late March, Mendy says she had people calling and wondering if there was going to be a dinner. The board went for it, bless their hearts. Jordan Frigetto and his family got the honor they so richly deserved right in front of their family and friends.
Mendy says that there will be an award this coming March, but it is up in the air as to whether it is live or virtual. Wouldn’t it be cool and memorable if it were to be the first open meeting after the COVID-19 fiasco?
Soil conference will be digital
Meanwhile, the 11th Annual Western Colorado Soil for Health Virtual Conference will be staged on February 11. The headquarters for the Zoom event will be the Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Speakers will join the conference from several locations. Attendees will join on a Zoom connection. There is a $25 admission fee which can be paid when registering for the event at BlackCanyonTickets.com.
The agenda will include a number of topics such as Dr. Elaine Ingham’s discussion of Soil Health 101, which is from her series on Soil Food Web. According to Stewart, Ingham has pioneered research in soil biology and has been recognized internationally as the world’s foremost soil biologist.
Other topics will be carbon credits, livestock grazing on cover crops, practical carbon farming in the Grand Valley, and several others. More information is available at www.westencoloradosoilhealth.org. Or you can email Mendy Stewart at mendystewart@co.nacdnet.
Orneriness got the best of me
We got a news release a week or so ago. It was from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, calling attention to the fact that CWCB commissioner, Rebecca Mitchell, had joined the other upper basin commissioners in sending a letter to the lame duck Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt and Bureau of Reclamation jefe, Brenda Burman. They were asking for technical assistance in their effort to develop operational guidelines for lakes Powell and Meade. Mitchell blamed climate change and persistent drought for our water woes and said that “working together to find solutions” was more important than ever.
I read the letter; it references the 2007 agreement among the basin states to do something about the problems of the Rio Colorado. Now, 13 years later, they are still working on it. Of course, the deadline to only begin to actually “work on it” is Dec. 31, which is next week. Now we are really going to work on it. And, now we are begging help from an outgoing administration. The whole thing struck me a bit odd and self-serving.
So, feeling a bit cranky (I blame that on the COVID thing), I sent the commissioner a note through her administrator (I know protocol, if nothing else) asking what the point of the letter was and if rather than continuing to work on temporary fixes, were they even considering redoing the century-old Basin Compact. The administrator responded that she was kicking the question downstairs to the media department, who would go back upstairs (virtually), get the answers, and send them on to me. The response in a record four hours was terse and in italics, I suppose indicating an actual quote from the commissioner.
The answer was, “The purpose of the letter is to demonstrate that the states are moving forward with negotiation of the post-2026 operational guidelines, therefore fulfilling the commitment made in the 7-state agreement to initiate these discussions before 12/31/2020. We are not considering renegotiating the terms of the 1922 Colorado River Compact.”
“Hope this helps,” the media lady said. Well, not really.
Speaking of Colorado River water, Rep. Marc Catlin sent me a note linked to a news story about the shrinking Salton Sea, which some folks think a shot of river water would help. What is happening now is the drying shores are yielding a toxic dust cloud that is making people sick. The State, Imperial County, and the Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single user of Colorado River water, have been studying the problem and doing mitigation test plots. But, now they are really going to do something, so, they have commissioned more studies and planning — 17 years after the river water stopped flowing into the sea.
From the High Country News story, “Currently, 16 state employees are planning projects to tamp down dust or rebuild wetlands, and that will grow to 26 once new positions approved in the latest budget are filled. They’ve also nearly finished permitting projects that will cover 30,000 acres, a little more than a third of the area that could eventually be exposed (as the sea dries up).”
One question. Rebuild the wetlands? The wetlands were created by the originally rising inland sea, which came about due to an engineering error. It will take river water that they do not have to rebuild them.
Funky 2020 memories
When I wrote my holiday notes last year, we had a good thing going. We were at least even on the snowpack, crop harvests met expectations, and the world ag trade picture looked pretty darn good. Then we got the COVID-19, among other things. Although there were some nice moments here and there, like when Carina, the baby burro, was born on Lisa Perry’s Dry Creek Farm and we had Kurt Sanburg’s picture of the cutest calf ever, it was a year that wreaked havoc on a lot of nice and honest people.
One of the downers was hemp. Most folks, at that time last year, had already begun to take a second look at their excitement over the possibility that hemp was going to be the next Coors barley, only better. However, by late spring, I was getting calls from people with stories to tell about the chaos that the crop’s promotion had brought. One of those calls came from the level-headed Bob Beyer, manager of Producer’s Co-op, who told me that the hemp promoters had raped the Valley. He told me the co-op members had taken a million-dollar hit. He got my attention.
Asking around, after talking to Beyer, I heard more tales, including missing farm equipment, bad land deals, unregistered hemp fields, and hemp crops that never got harvested. One of those unharvested fields still sets as it was a year ago, complete with the unharvested crop and plastic ground cover in place. I was just there last week; it is true. A great piece of farmland is sitting useless and in legal limbo.
The 2020 hemp planting was about half of 2019 crop. Farmers went back to corn and beans. My friend Matt Miles, who had invested a small fortune in the General Processing plant in Delta County, was taking a big hit. I could find no one who admitted to having a profit from the hemp venture. In a rare 2020 good moment, Miles had his own “Carina” experience when a major player in the hemp business walked into his plant and bought it. Miles said that he thought hemp would eventually be a good crop, but it was going to take very deep pockets to see the venture through.
My “bummer dude” moment came at fair time. Because of the pandemic, we did not have a fair, well we had a kind of pretend fair with Western Slope kids showing their animals and putting their horses through their paces before mini-video cams. The kids adapted, they showed and rode like pros. I begged, no really, I begged credentials to go to the fairgrounds to photograph the horse show and talk to some participants. I was given a pass to three events. While covering the horse show, I was loudly hounded by a nasty man, who did not think I should be on the premises. I got my pictures and quotes and got out of there. I was proud of the Montrose County youngsters for how well they handled the situation.
I have a couple of favorites among the things I wrote this year. I thoroughly enjoyed writing the story about Nick Gray. Nick is going to be enshrined in the Colorado Ag Hall of Fame early next year. His granddaughter, Lezlee Cox was a huge help, providing an incredible batch of photos and some salient quotes. Lezlee, I will get your thumb drive back to you one of these days.
Other stories that stand out are my visit with Mark Roberts, a tough, straight thinking/talking rancher. Another cattleman I enjoyed talking to was Daris Jutten, a good citizen with a great sense of humor. My visit with Bonnie Brown was a hoot and produced one of my favorite works. Chuck and Jami English were great field hosts who taught me about eating purple asparagus, raw, in the field. I had a great time photographing Ron Munger’s hops harvest — I just can’t believe that I got his name wrong in the story.
A 2020 thanks to people like Joey Burns, Jerry Allen, Rep. Marc Catlin, Sen. Don Coram, Bob Beyer, Mendy Stewart, Robbie LeValley, Hugh Sanburg, Janie Van Winkle, Matt Miles, Ernie Etchart, and Zandon Bray, who were always helpful when I was trying to gather facts.
And a special Merry Christmas to everyone who bothered to stop me in stores, during my puppy walk, at the club, or sent me an email, called me on the phone or invited me for coffee to tell me that they liked my work. It is nice to know that an old pear and prune farmer from California can find a new home among the awesome folks who call the Western Slope home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.