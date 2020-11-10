Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Montrose Memorial Hospital is postponing the 2021 early blood draw and health fair events until later in 2021 for the safety of volunteers and participants. The events annually serve about 3,500 individuals in area communities with reduced rate blood draws.
“We feel this is important to protect our friends and family,” said James Kiser, CEO of Montrose Memorial Hospital, in a news release. “The aim of our events is to improve the health of our community — and many of our volunteers and participants would be in a high-risk category. Because we know these events offer valuable information and screenings for our community, we will look to offer these events later in 2021.”
The events take place in January and February each year. While a new date has not been chosen for the 2021 events, the hospital plans to offer them later in 2021 when COVID-19 cases may decrease and a vaccine is available.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic also created logistical and planning issues for the events. With public gathering guidelines potentially changing based on the prevalence of COVID-19, it is difficult to plan for how many people could participate in an indoor setting at one time. Each day of the early blood draw events historically served hundreds of participants within a few hours — making social distancing difficult to achieve.
Blood draws offered reduced rate screenings such as complete blood count, hemoglobin A1C, Vitamin D screening, and more. Screenings offered in 2020 are expected to return in 2021 when the events are rescheduled.
More information will be announced on the hospital’s website, www.MontroseHospital.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.