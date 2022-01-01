Editor’s note: This was selected by our editorial staff as one of the top stories of 2021.
The mobile home parks in Montrose have waited several years for the issues plaguing their communities to be addressed, and San Juan, Cottonwood and Green Acres Mobile Home Parks found themselves on city council agendas over the summer, slated for long-overdue park permits – the first step toward rehabilitating the community.
The permits will allow the City of Montrose to provide municipal services they previously weren’t authorized to give, such as trash and recycling services.
Because the parks were established prior to 1979 when mobile home park permits were first required in Montrose, they were ineligible for permit approval because they weren’t capable of meeting the updated requirements.
With the parks privately owned, Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler said there was little that the city could do to step in, but they were doing everything they could to keep the parks a “safe and happy” place for tenants to live in.
The three interconnected parks collectively complained of a slew of issues that included dilapidated homes, overgrown trees and a sparsity of reliable water and sewer lines.
Denizens of the community remarked that working water was a gamble – they simply didn’t know when or if the water would work when needed for showers, laundry, cleaning dishes or even drinking. Residents told the Montrose Daily Press that the parks had become a dumping ground for other people’s trash.
They had become accustomed to police driving through almost daily on account of homeless populations using abandoned homes, as well as reports of gunshots and “drug busts” toward the entrance of the park.
Police Chief Blaine Hall noted in a city council meeting that the amount of calls made to the parks were not only a cost issue to the police department, but a quality of life issue for tenants. At one point, there were a record 81 calls involving one party, according to Stephen Alcorn, the city’s former city attorney.
Tenants complained of a lack of communication and transparency on behalf of the park’s owner, Kia Kofron. While residents’ time in the parks varied from months to decades, none of the current residents had ever met or corresponded with Kofron.
The community’s “paternal” figure and long-term resident of 24 years, Dennis Alaris, said that the parks just hadn’t been the same since the three parks fell to Kofron following her father’s (the original owner) death.
Alaris named the parks a “forgotten community” amongst Montrose residents. Where it used to be safe and clean, it was now hazardous to live in.
Local nurse Trisha Bush inquired as to how local homeowners can help “improve the cosmetics of the trailer parks” during a June city council meeting.
“Our biggest concern is we’ve attempted to reach out to the owners of these properties,” said Bush. “We’ve been in our house for 10 years and we’re seeing the ongoing decay of those properties as well as the trees not being taken care of. If you drive in there, there’s tons of trash. It’s an unhealthy, unsanitary area.”
Discussions of a new contract have been underway between Morgenthaler and developer/current owner Rich Dana since June 2020. Dana hopes to drastically improve the parks’ appearance, functionality, cleanliness and safety for tenants following his recent purchase of the parks.
Dana now has one year to submit improvement plans before permits can be issued for the parks. Once permits are granted, he’ll have two years to complete all proposed improvements, upon which he may begin placing new mobile home units.
Due to rising costs in labor and materials, the project was $1.4 million above the initial budget at the time of Dana’s proposal. Project investors, as well as Dana, are open to taking a lesser return on their investment, the developer said.
“This is of course a business venture for me, but I feel good doing the right thing for me and for my partners. It really provides me with a double benefit to do this,” said Dana.
After being in talks with Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler since June 2020, Dana has now taken his mobile home park permit application for San Juan, Cottonwood and Green Acres Mobile Home Parks to the City Council during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
City councilors approved the variance and permit requests on Aug. 3, while also committing $500,000 in support of an overall $4,187,397 investment from developer Rich Dana.
