In 2006, Colorado legislators passed anti-immigration policies such as House Bill 06S-1009, which stated a state agency, board or division should immediately deny granting a license or renewal if it was determined the individual was unlawfully present in the United States, with a requirement to prove his or her identify with a “secure and verifiable document.”
Ricardo Perez, who’s the executive director for the Hispanic Affairs Project and advocate for the Latino community, said the 2006 policies were “some of the harshest in the country.”
In 2021, the sentiment at the state level changed. Colorado legislators this year championed to further the rights of Latinos. It led to more than a dozen pro-immigrant bills passing in the 2021 legislative session.
“It’s now more pro-immigrant, or they (lawmakers) have more understanding about immigrants and immigration, and we have the door open to come and talk with them and say what is happening and say what is good for our community,” Perez said in April.
One of the notable actions from the bills was the removal of the term “illegal alien” on public contracts for services. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill in April and “workers without authorization” was the replacement term.
“Harmful language like ‘illegal alien’ has been used for decades to demean and criminalize immigrant communities while ignoring the myriad and complex reasons that people make the difficult decision to migrate to the U.S.,” said Clara O’Connor, Western Slope regional organizer for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, in a statement.
HAP participated in a coalition of groups supporting the bill. It’s one of many instances the Western Slope-based organization showed support for the Latino community this year.
HAP worked with local governments to make an Immigrant Heritage Month proclamation, which the City of Montrose did in June.
HAP also played a role this year in the Welcoming Colorado initiative, which educates community members, elected officials and government entities and introduces improved practices to create inclusive and safe communities on the Western Slope.
Another notable bill that passed was House Bill 21-1150, which created the Colorado Office of New Americans. One of its central purposes is the successful integration and inclusion of immigrants and refugees in the state’s communities.
“For economic aspects, social and political networks, we can do better so every individual has an equal opportunity to develop, including newcomers like immigrants and refugees,” Perez said.
The presentation on the Morada, a religious meeting house in Montrose that played a role in the Hispanic history of Montrose. HAP sent its support to Alpine Archaeological Consultants, which led a years-long project to reveal oral histories while diving into additional moments in history.
The work of Perez and Karen Sherman Perez, his wife and HAP’s civic engagement and development coordinator, led to both being recognized as Citizens of Distinction honorees.
Locals also praised their work and that of the state, including Leonel Mireles, a Montrose resident who was born in Mexico. His naturalization ceremony was in 2017. He is a strong supporter of the pro-immigration bills that passed in the 2021 legislative session.
“That’s a great thing because everybody deserves a chance,” said Leonel Mireles, a Montrose resident of the state’s pro-immigrant action. “Everybody has to be given a chance to have a better life.”
