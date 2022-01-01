Business entrepreneurs decided 2021 was going to be their year no matter what the state of the pandemic was.
Entrepreneurship was a plus in the business sector in Montrose as several local entrepreneurs opened up their own brick-and-mortars while others relocated to the area.
Main Street was especially a sought-after spot as it saw the opening of San Juan Brews, Reign A Beauty Collective and recently, The Flower Shoppe.
“There’s quite a bit of interest in the downtown area,” City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer said in January. “Our downtown is the heart of our community and a lot of businesses are attracted to downtown because of the historic nature and the pedestrian access.”
Across town, the Daily Press learned in May that Hobby Lobby and Discount Tire made plans to move into River Landing Shopping Center. In June, VCM Global Asset Management and Benezet Realty Partners announced the acquisition of the Russell Stover manufacturing facility and revealed plans to turn it into the Western Slope Food and Innovation Center.
It was a considerable acquisition. Russell Stover had closed its plant in May 2020, earlier than anticipated. VCM Global Asset Management and Benezet Realty Partners swooped in quickly.
In May, Ed DeJulio, former owner of the Furniture Connection, sold the building to Bluecorn Beeswax owner Jon Kornbluh.
Kornbluh, who’s currently renovating the property, shared a sentiment at the time of the sale that other business entrepreneurs shared during 2021 — Montrose is an attractive place to open a business.
“To see our product line grow and develop and become a much stronger national, and even international brand, is very much a goal, and I can’t think of a better place than Montrose to base that out of,” said Jon Kornbluh, owner of Bluecorn Beeswax. “I think it’s very supportive of business.”
Other Montrose businesses expanded, furthering growth by relocating, such as Chow Down and Adrenaline Vans. Colorado Yurt Company is building a new facility within Colorado Outdoors, and Montrose Anglers announced plans to relocate into the Flex Buildings within Colorado Outdoors.
Colorado Outdoors is seen as a major movement for growth in the area. Ten tenants have signed leases to move into the Flex Buildings. A Fairfield by Marriott hotel — four stories and 90 units — is part of the plans at Colorado Outdoors.
“The great thing about this prototype is that nobody has anything like this on the Western Slope,” Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo said of the Flex Buildings. “You have the big companies like Wedge Brands, but the little ones are just as important.”
Business owners that signed lease agreements at the Flex Buildings are expected to move in during the first quarter of 2022. That could mark the start of another busy year for entrepreneurs in Montrose.
