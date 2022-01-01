Nationwide and locally, housing has seen unprecedented climbs financially. Prices have gone up. Inventory, at times, is low — mostly because homes are under contract so quickly.
Montrose experienced all that and more in 2021. Local contractors saw the cost of lumber go up 200%, one of the reasons housing prices have gone up, in addition to supply and demand.
Realtors received offers left and right for well-priced homes, leaving a handful left to continue their search. The market was, and remains, competitive as ever.
Home prices skyrocketed to astronomical levels in Montrose this year all while inventory largely remained stagnant or declined. It left first-time home buyers scrambling.
“It’s getting to the point — actually, now it’s over the point where the average working family can’t afford a house in Montrose County,” said Jeff Keehfuss, real estate agent and broker/owner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, in March.
Local developers like Matt Miles and Brad Yeagar have been building homes this year, but most lots are purchased right away.
The issue had been especially exacerbated for Montrose County School District, which told the Montrose Daily Press in March that the housing shortage had an impact on recruiting and retention.
The year continued where 2020 had left off. Since the start of the pandemic, residents in metro areas sought homes in rural locations and often pulled the trigger. It’s been a theme of 2021 and is likely to continue to be a prominent one in 2022, local experts have predicted.
“We’ve never seen a situation where if you build it, they’ll come,” Miles said in November. “We always built in need and had excess inventory and were fettered by the market. It’s the opposite now — if you can build it, you can sell it.”
A handful of local housing developments broke ground in 2021, which developers and realtors have said might help the issue. Basecamp Apartments within Colorado Outdoors broke ground this year. The HUB at Montrose Crossing, which was a highly-discussed topic in 2021, is another development on the horizon, expected to break ground in 2022.
Montrose community leaders in 2021 formed the Montrose Housing Action Plan. Housing Resources of Western Colorado is a stakeholder in the five-year plan, outlined with priorities and strategies to improve the state of housing.
Though home buying has been at the forefront of the conversation, the price of rentals went up, too. Rentals below $1,000 a month became few and far between. There’s no firm answer on when the rental market might ease up, but it didn’t help that wages this year didn’t keep up with prices. HRWC analyzed and found that the median income for a single person in Montrose is $26,772, leaving most paying over 30% of their income on rent.
There remain plenty of unanswered questions. If there’s limited supply, where will people in the service industry live? When will prices come back down? How will local housing developments impact the market?
Those are a few of the famous “million-dollar questions” that might be answered in 2022.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press